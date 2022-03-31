Boys Varsity Tennis defeats Strongsville 4-1

Track and field season is on the starting block, and the Toledo area is loaded with stars, including a returning state champion and several other state-title threats. Here are 10 names to know for girls track in northwest Ohio this season.
With expectation comes pressure — and the Marshalltown boys’ tennis team has high expectations for 2022. The Bobcats are ranked No. 7 heading into the season, which is scheduled to begin Thursday with a home meet against Johnston but is dependent on weather. As with most of the...
The last time the above headline was used in the 22 meetings between Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain girls soccer teams, was March 24, 2017, when the Devils beat the Huskies 2-1. Well, make it 2-for-23. Reagan McAdams scored a clutch second-half goal to propel Eagle Valley to a 1-0...
Both the girls and boys Jackson soccer teams began the 2022 campaign in undefeated fashion with 4 wins each. The Lady Broncs first goal against Green River Thursday was a beauty, and so indicative of how this team will play all season Coach Kristen Pizarro’s notion to load the backline is already paying dividends.
The 2022 MHSAA Spring Sports season is officially underway, meaning all the great moments of the 2021-22 Winter Sports Season is now in our collective rearview mirrors.
With the end of the winter season on the hardwood comes the inevitable postseason award honors, much like the announcement of the Associated Press All State...
Here are hockey and gymnastics postseason honors for Toledo-area conferences . ■ Player of the year: Michael Armstrong, Findlay. ■ Coach of the year: Ben Patey, Findlay. ■ First team: Forwards-Michael Armstrong, Findlay; Gordy Hunt, St. Francis; Cody Schneider, Perrysburg. Defensemen-Charlie Anderson, St. John’s; Owen Denker, St. Francis. Goaltender-Austin Nowak, Northview.
Kelly Walsh High School is searching for a new girls varsity basketball coach as Sara Tuomi has stepped down. The job opening has been posted on the Natrona County School District website and Tuomi has guided the Trojans for the last 9 seasons. In that time frame, she was 105-103...
When the weather doesn't signal spring, at least softball season does. For Duluth Denfeld's Hanna Hovland it's signaled the speedy recovered she always hoped for. The day after Christmas 2021 the senior captain broke her femur in a skiing accident, and has been working the last 14 weeks to get back to the diamond.
Comments / 0