Beaver County sees increase in animal cruelty cases

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — As pandemic restrictions lift and more people are out and about, you are seeing more. In Beaver County, that includes potential hoarding or animal cruelty cases, leading to more calls to humane officers.

On Wednesday afternoon, a home off Oakdale Road in Darlington was being emptied. Cages full of cats, kittens and a reptile were loaded into the vans of Beaver County humane officers.

“Humane situations sometimes just get beyond the person. It’s not that they think they are doing poorly or a bad thing it just gets overwhelming to them,” said Susan Salyards, who’s the director at Beaver County Humane Society.

This hoarding case is under investigation by the Humane Society and charges will be filed against the homeowner.

“She could face up to 80-plus charges,” said Tristan Wenzig, who’s the Humane Society’s senior humane officer.

Those charges include animal cruelty, animal neglect and unsanitary conditions. But these cases are becoming far more common. Since January, the Humane Society has taken in over 50 animals in criminal cases.

“Now that we are starting to get out and about more, especially when they see cases on the news with actual humane officers doing good work,” Wenzig said.

Now there are more calls coming in. With just two humane officers and a huge county, it can be a drain on the society’s resources. The society isn’t looking for cases but relies on the community to help.

“It does add up. Our goal is to get the animal in and out and into happy loving homes as quickly as possible,” Wenzig said.

The society has rescued a variety of animals, including turtles, bearded dragons and ducks. The Humane Society relies on partnerships with different vets and rescue ranches to keep its animals safe.

