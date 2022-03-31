ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Beaver County sees increase in animal cruelty cases

By Nicole Ford, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nyQGr_0evqrdxu00

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — As pandemic restrictions lift and more people are out and about, you are seeing more. In Beaver County, that includes potential hoarding or animal cruelty cases, leading to more calls to humane officers.

On Wednesday afternoon, a home off Oakdale Road in Darlington was being emptied. Cages full of cats, kittens and a reptile were loaded into the vans of Beaver County humane officers.

“Humane situations sometimes just get beyond the person. It’s not that they think they are doing poorly or a bad thing it just gets overwhelming to them,” said Susan Salyards, who’s the director at Beaver County Humane Society.

This hoarding case is under investigation by the Humane Society and charges will be filed against the homeowner.

“She could face up to 80-plus charges,” said Tristan Wenzig, who’s the Humane Society’s senior humane officer.

Those charges include animal cruelty, animal neglect and unsanitary conditions. But these cases are becoming far more common. Since January, the Humane Society has taken in over 50 animals in criminal cases.

“Now that we are starting to get out and about more, especially when they see cases on the news with actual humane officers doing good work,” Wenzig said.

Now there are more calls coming in. With just two humane officers and a huge county, it can be a drain on the society’s resources. The society isn’t looking for cases but relies on the community to help.

“It does add up. Our goal is to get the animal in and out and into happy loving homes as quickly as possible,” Wenzig said.

The society has rescued a variety of animals, including turtles, bearded dragons and ducks. The Humane Society relies on partnerships with different vets and rescue ranches to keep its animals safe.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
Lexington Herald-Leader

23 puppies rescued from ‘hoarding situation’ will be up for adoption, NC shelter says

A North Carolina animal shelter welcomed 23 puppies on March 9 after they were rescued from what animal control called a “hoarding situation.”. The Foothills Humane Society — located in Columbus, a town about 84 miles west of Charlotte — is giving a second chance to 23 puppies found by the Polk County Animal Control. Animal control officials said the puppies were living in poor conditions that left them malnourished, a shelter worker told McClatchy News.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaver County, PA
Government
City
Darlington, PA
Beaver County, PA
Lifestyle
County
Beaver County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
WLWT 5

Puppies cling to each other after being rescued by Ohio humane society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngtown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
natureworldnews.com

225 Animals Rescued from Unlicensed Animal Breeder in Iowa

225 animals were rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) from an unlicensed animal breeder in the state this week. This is an addition to the previous rescue of dogs and hamsters in Iowa back in February, increasing the total number of rescued animals to more than 300 within a month.
LEE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Ranches#Hoarding#Reptile#Vets#The Humane Society
WTNH

Naugatuck woman arrested for cruelty to 5 animals: police

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Naugatuck woman faces animal cruelty charges after police found dogs in poor health and living in “deplorable” conditions. Naugatuck police said Deja Rowe, 35, voluntarily surrendered to authorities on Wednesday after she learned of the warrant for her arrest on five counts of cruelty to animals. The charges stem from […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
94.5 PST

Owner Abandoned Dog at Shelter Because They Thought It Was Gay

Most dog owners love and support their pet through thick and thin. However, a precious pooch named Fezco recently learned the hard way that his owners seemingly had limits on what they'd tolerate. Fezco went viral after it was revealed that he was senselessly abandoned at a North Carolina animal...
ANIMALS
WETM

Pet of the Week: Geronimo, Animal Care Sanctuary

EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week from the Animal Care Sanctuary is a total sweetheart with enthusiasm and kisses to spare!. Geronimo, a five-month-old “gentleman” loves attention and loves just about everybody. ACS said despite having a lot of learning and growing left to do, he would do very well in a home with other dogs, cats, or kids. And he absolutely loves to give a good kiss, go on long walks and run around the yard. And because he’s so young and bright, he should be relatively easy to train; in fact, he already knows how to sit!
PETS
98.3 The KEY

Adorable Cat Poses Like a Centerfold in Adoption Profile Picture

It's another Wet Nose Wednesday and we've got another great cat up for adoption from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention. Hubert is a bundle of energy and LOVES playing with the small dogs in his current home. He will cuddle with them, wrestle with them, and genuinely loves just about any attention he can receive.
PETS
Augusta Free Press

Warner, Kaine highlight mistreatment of dogs, puppies at Virginia facility

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine are demanding action by the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service following more than 70 animal welfare violations at an Envigo breeding and research facility based in Cumberland. In a letter to APHIS Administrator Kevin Shea, the senators urged APHIS to immediately...
CUMBERLAND, VA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
79K+
Followers
99K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy