Letter: Lynn seniors deserve more than crumbs

To the editor:

The City of Lynn has never invested in the residents who are 60 and older.

The rental site on Silsbee Street left the senior director to fend for herself.

Lynn seniors deserve a center to meet the needs of all residents.

After three years of grassroots advocacy, the city is now ready to allocate space for the nearly 11,000 residents who are age 60 and older. The building on Friend Street is handicap accessible and will need very little updating.

But limiting use for seniors to one floor will once again limit what can be offered.

If we look at neighboring cities, you will notice the space designated for the senior population is 10,000 to 13,000 square feet with ample parking.

We are asking city leaders to do this right the first time: allocate two floors for the Lynn seniors who have waited decades for proper space and continue to work with residents and the city departments to find appropriate space for the welcome center and the school administration.

Lynn seniors have waited long enough.

Barbara Mann

Mass Senior Action board member

