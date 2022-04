Who is the favorite to win the Division 1-6A baseball title? The answer is even murkier than I once thought. Entering tonight’s games, Grenada, Oxford, Starkville and Tupelo are all 2-2. Grenada took two of three from Oxford last week, then lost its series opener against Tupelo on Tuesday. Starkville took two of three from Tupelo, then lost to Oxford on Tuesday.

