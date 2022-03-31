The Thistle & Shamrock: New for spring

“It’s a mind-blowing science experiment you’re going to want to try. I call it the soaring shamrock. Say that five times fast, you’ll twist up that tongue. Check it out, you’ll see how I’ve engineered everything. I’ve placed a shamrock onto an old film canister. What’s a film canister? It’s a carrying case for the old style film. So, we would take our pictures, on a camera, we would put the film inside the canister, go to the film developer, and get our pictures a week, two weeks later. Now, we get everything instantly with our mobile phones. Well what you can do with a film canister nowadays? You can launch shamrocks through the air! Sounds like fun, right? I better take off my glasses and place, on my face, some safety glasses. I’m going to add a little bit of water, to my film canister, then I’m going to add an alka seltzer, to the inside. I’m going to snap this top on then I’m going to place my shamrock right there. A gas…pop…replay…builds up on the inside, because of a chemical reaction, and it launched my shamrock right through the air. High five for science! For Hooked On Science, I’m Jason Lindsey.”

SCIENCE ・ 17 DAYS AGO