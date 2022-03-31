ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Thistle & Shamrock: New for spring

NPR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week we enjoy new releases, freshly...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Dairy Queen's Newest Dip Is A Celebration Of Spring

The country is finally making its long-awaited transition from winter to spring, and we're sure we speak for many when we say: it's about time. Flowers are blooming, the sun is staying out longer, and temperatures in many places are rising to a point where only a light jacket is needed to go outside, which means it's finally an appropriate time to enjoy what is arguably the best warm-weather treat: Ice cream.
FOOD & DRINKS
WDIO-TV

Spicy Miami looking for a patient home to love her

Miami is a 1 year old feline looking for a loving home to call her own! She is a little spicy just like the city she is named for. She may take some time to warm up when she is trying to get to know you but if you think you can take the heat, she just might be the gal for you! She is like one of those signs you see in the museum: you can look but don't touch (unless she asks you to). What can we say, she's an independent lady who is slowly learning that humans aren't that scary! She is currently with a wonderful foster family who works everyday to show her just how awesome gentle pats and love can be!
MIAMI, FL
Eater

Raise a Glass to the Cherry Blossoms With These Blushing Cocktails

With the green beer of St. Patrick’s Day in the rear view mirror, D.C. can now turn its attention to the pretty pink tipples blossoming in D.C.’s bars. D.C.’s Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off tomorrow, March 19, and bars and restaurants across town are pouring blushing libations in honor of the short-lived pink buds popping up along the Tidal Basin.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Mcquaid
Person
Bruce Macgregor
WSYX ABC6

Recipe: Shamrock Pretzel Pops

This St. Patrick's Day try this fun, kid-friendly recipe. Green candy melts (or white and add green food coloring) 10 lollipop sticks (optional) Sprinkles, sugar dust or other "decor" Recipe. Melt candy in a bowl. Dip mini pretzel twists in chocolate, shaking off the excess. Arrange pretzels in a clover...
FOOD & DRINKS
WDEF

Hooked On Science – Soaring Shamrock

“It’s a mind-blowing science experiment you’re going to want to try. I call it the soaring shamrock. Say that five times fast, you’ll twist up that tongue. Check it out, you’ll see how I’ve engineered everything. I’ve placed a shamrock onto an old film canister. What’s a film canister? It’s a carrying case for the old style film. So, we would take our pictures, on a camera, we would put the film inside the canister, go to the film developer, and get our pictures a week, two weeks later. Now, we get everything instantly with our mobile phones. Well what you can do with a film canister nowadays? You can launch shamrocks through the air! Sounds like fun, right? I better take off my glasses and place, on my face, some safety glasses. I’m going to add a little bit of water, to my film canister, then I’m going to add an alka seltzer, to the inside. I’m going to snap this top on then I’m going to place my shamrock right there. A gas…pop…replay…builds up on the inside, because of a chemical reaction, and it launched my shamrock right through the air. High five for science! For Hooked On Science, I’m Jason Lindsey.”
SCIENCE
WAFF

New spring menu at The Southern Table

PULASKI, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’ve watched Tennessee Valley Living for a while now, you’ve probably heard of The Southern Table. Located in Pulaski, Tennessee, Chef Ryan Yokley knows a thing or two about southern cuisine. With a small-town upbringing and a fine culinary background, he creates fine dining with a southern twist. As the seasons change, so does The Southern Table menu.
PULASKI, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shamrock#Thistle
MarketWatch

Review: Mimosa-flavored hard cider? This isn’t an April Fool’s Day joke

When is a hard cider more like a morning cocktail? When it’s flavored to taste exactly that. Woodchuck Hard Cider, the Vermont-based brand that’s been around since 1991, recently rolled out its Brunch Box, which features what it bills as four “innovative” ciders: Mimosa, Paloma, Bellini and Pearsecco (the latter is like Prosecco, but with, well, pears). It might all seem like an April Fool’s Day joke, but we promise these sips are for real.
VERMONT STATE
ComicBook

Sonic Launches Limited-Edition Slush "Mood" Ring

Have you ever found yourself craving a sweet treat, but when presented with all the options found it hard to decide exactly what to get? When it comes to Sonic and their wide array of Sonic Slush flavors to choose from, deciding which one to enjoy can be tough but now, Sonic Drive-In has come up with a way to help. Today, the drive-in restaurant brand launched the new Sonic Slush Ring, a mood ring accessory that not only brings the early 2000s nostalgia vibes, but helps guests determine exactly which flavor Slush is perfect for their current mood.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Celebrate March Madness with This 7-Eleven Pizza Deal

Right now, basketball fans are in the thick of March Madness. To keep fans energized during the undoubtedly emotional highs and lows of each game, 7-Eleven is offering pizza lovers a new BOGO deal. Through the 7Now delivery app, fans can order one large pizza and get a second one...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy