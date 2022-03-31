N.C. State HC says Jags, Jets, and Giants are teams to show most interested in OT Ikem Ekwonu

After the Jacksonville Jaguars decided to franchise tag tackle Cam Robinson and sign free agent guard Brandon Scherff, many switched their predictions of the team taking an offensive lineman first overall. However, with the need for one more starting offensive lineman, the possibility shouldn’t be completely off the table.

If the Jags do still decide to take an offensive lineman, Evan Neal is the consensus pick for most, but Ikem Ekwonu is a name that some viewed as a dark horse candidate to be the choice. It appears those predictions were fair as N.C. State coach, Dave Doeren, revealed that the Jags were one of three teams who’ve shown the most interest in Ekwonu in a recent media conference.

This isn’t a surprise due to Ekwonu’s versatility as he’s played guard, too. And while it feels like he’s unlikely to be the No. 1 overall pick for the Jags, he is an option worth taking if they can trade out of the pick, and there is nothing wrong with being ready to take him if that scenario occurred.

Ekwonu had his pro day this week and participated in the bench press where he put up 26 reps. That came after he did just about everything else at the combine, including running the 40-yard dash (registered a 4.93).

With a franchise quarterback like Trevor Lawrence on the team, adding a powerful lineman like Ekwonu wouldn’t be a bad thing. Right now, it looks like Robinson will be back on the blindside while Walker Little and Jawaan Taylor will battle at right tackle. But even in that scenario, the Jags could draft Ekwonu, put him at guard for a year, and shuffle him to Robinson’s spot after the franchise tag is up.

“Touchdown Jaguars!” will be published weekly, giving Jags Wire readers a new go-to podcast to hear the latest in news, rumors, and more. To stay up to date, subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and feel free to rate and comment.