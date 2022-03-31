Local impact of Missouri’s Covid-19 endemic response

NEOSHO, Mo.–“The Covid-19 crisis is over here in Missouri.”

Those were the words of Governor Mike Parson, as he announced that the Covid-19 pandemic, is to begin to move to an endemic on Friday. An endemic disease is always present, but predictable, like the flu.

Moving to an endemic will mean the state’s Covid-19 dashboard will be updated weekly, instead of daily, and services such as contact tracing will end.

In Newton county, they plan to make a few changes.

“We’re still going to try to gather information as to how many new cases we have per day and try to determine how many active cases we may have at any given time. But we’re not going to do so much of the contact tracing and now will give us time to actually go and kind of get our records together and organize those records and file them so that we’ll have easy access in the future,” said Larry Bergner, Administrator for the Newton County Health Department.

Usually, a whiteboard in the office of contract tracers for the Newton County Health Department is full of charts and numbers detailing Covid-19 cases throughout the county, but with how low cases are right now, Bergner says there’s not much need for it.

“So when you don’t see the hospitalization and you don’t see the severity of disease, then it becomes just like other things that we manage, like the flu and other diseases that we know it’s there. And we look for large spikes or large outbreak areas, but is and is not widespread that’s then the endemic instead of pandemic.”

Nurses with the Health Department say they let out a sigh of relief when hearing Missouri has reached this point.

“It’s like we’re finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. It’s gone on for a long time,” said Michael Roberts, a nurse at the health department.

There was also reflection, on the uncertainty and fear that comes with a pandemic.

“There is really no rhyme or reason as to who was going to go, who it was going to reflect poorly, and who was going to be fine…it just affected everyone differently. And nobody knew why or how,” said Cheryl Grissom, a nurse at the health department.

Whatever the future brings, local health agencies like the health department say they are ready to step in.

