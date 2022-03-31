Storms damage homes, cause outages in Como, MS

COMO, Miss. — Recovery is underway in Panola County, Mississippi, after storms rolled through the area, destroying homes and businesses.

Winds reached up to 40 miles an hour Wednesday, sending residents like Dorthy Robertson scrambling and into a state of panic.

“It was bad, it was bad,” Robertson said. “It was really like a whole lot of rain, and all of sudden, it got black. It shook our little house. I was just over there where he was, I got scared.”

Twenty-four hours later, the damage is widespread, from downed power lines to uprooted trees. It’s a sight city leaders have not seen in over a decade.

“We haven’t this big, this my first time really,” said Everett Hill, mayor of Como. “It always be around us, so this time we actually took the hit.”







The storm impacted hundreds of residents, including Hill. A tree fell in his back yard, crushing several vehicles and landing inches away from his roof.

“I think I’m blessed, cause if you look, it’s almost at my back door,” Hill said. “God could have turned this tree and came straight over my house, so I feel great.”

Despite the damage, there are no reports of injuries. However, assistance is coming from various agencies to help rebuild, which Hill says embodies what the region is all about.

“Panola County is kind of a county that always come together when when we need one another one, so that’s good,” Hill said.

Hill estimates nearly half of the town lost power yesterday. Right now, about 100 people are still waiting for their power to be restored.

