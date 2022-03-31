ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CTI BioPharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) _ CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $97.9 million, or $1.09 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

