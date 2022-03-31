ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials gathered in March to break ground on My Angel apartments project in North Hills

By Amanda Palacios
ABC7
ABC7
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2LVO_0evqmMcW00

New, permanent housing for veterans and people experiencing homelessness is coming to North Hills.

Officials gathered toward the end of March to officially break ground on the My Angel apartments project.

"The owner for 60 years of Angel Appliances donated this property to LA Family Housing to build permanent homes for veterans who have experienced homelessness," said LA Family Housing President Stephanie Klasky-Gamer.

The owner of Angel Appliances is Hal Kassner. The army veteran says the name My Angel was not named after his store. Instead, it is a dedication to his wife of 70 years, Sue.

"You are the first and only, truly my angel that I ever had. I want you to know that without you, I could not have done it," said Kassner

Kassner officially closed Angel Appliances in 2016 and the land sat vacant for years. He said he always wanted the land to be used to house veterans. And now, what was once an appliance store, will be transformed into a 54-unit apartment complex.

"I think folks experiencing homelessness have a variety of backgrounds and many reasons as to why they ended up on the streets and we need to do our very best to support them," said Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez

The new housing project will provide Angelenos with permanent housing and a range of supportive services that will help them regain stability.

"We look forward to celebrating in about a year and a half and cutting a ribbon to welcome our veterans home," said Klasky-Gamer.

NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

CA to stop requiring vaccine proof, negative tests at concerts, other large indoor events

California will lift COVID-19 vaccine and negative test requirements for large indoor events like concerts and games starting April 1, state officials announced last week. Verification of full vaccination against COVID-19 and pre-entry negative test results will be strongly recommended by the state — but no longer required — at indoor “mega” events with more […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Animal Crossing Over Busy California Freeway to Break Ground

Groundbreaking is set for next month on what’s billed as the world’s largest wildlife crossing — a bridge over a major Southern California highway that will provide more room to roam for mountain lions and other animals hemmed in by urban sprawl. A ceremony marking the start...
LOS ANGELES, CA
