Calm before the storm in the DMV on March 31, 2022

On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Highs will fall off a bit on Wednesday, with a highs in the mid to upper 60s expected in the Valley. The remainder of the work week looks nice from there, with more changes expected this weekend. For the past several days models have shown...
Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
A STORM bringing heavy rainfall and tornado warnings will batter through southern states today before hammering the east coast with snow this weekend. As Americans welcomed the much-anticipated spring season last weekend, a late winter storm will bring cold and wet weather to several states. Heavy rain and strong winds...
An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
A new storm system bringing showers and thunderstorms to the region, and some snow to areas farthest north and inland, will be followed by a big change in the weather pattern for the second half of the weekend and start of the new workweek. "While this may not be the...
A widespread storm will track through the central and eastern states during the first half of next week. A severe weather outbreak is increasingly likely in parts of the South. Flooding rain is possible from the South into portions of the Midwest. Snow could fall from the Rockies to the...
Old Man Snowfall seems to be on a rampage lately, plotting an April Fools' prank on areas of the northeastern United States. Cold Air and Snow Possible To Reach Northeastern U.S. As per Yahoo, AccuWeather models predict that the next round of abnormally winter conditions and freezing rain would sweep...
Two back-to-back winter storms are expected to bring snow, ice and gusty winds to parts of the U.S. starting this weekend as meteorological spring sets in. On Saturday and Sunday, a storm system making its way across the middle of the country is expected to bring the risk of both wintry weather and severe storms.
A blast of Arctic air from Canada will move into the Northeast this weekend, leading to a plunge in temperatures and snow showers in parts of the region. Call it winter's revenge on the first full weekend of spring, which sprung this past Sunday, March 20. "While this may not...
Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
Wednesday morning will be a soggy one for parts of the D.C. region — and some commuters could even see snow showers and icy roads. Isn’t it supposed to be spring?. Light rain will continue through midmorning, courtesy of a warm front lifting east from the Ohio Valley. While the bulk of it should remain clear of D.C. and Baltimore proper, drivers heading through higher elevations of Virginia and Maryland could find themselves in slick conditions.
The central US will experience renewed winter weather from Monday evening, March 28, affecting areas from Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; to Minneapolis, Minnesota. This shows that the region is far from escaping the remnants of the last winter season despite spring having already arrived. Winter Weather. Most parts of the...
NBC Washington’s chief meteorologist paused midway through a live weather report to call his family to make sure they knew about a nearby tornado warning.Storm Team4’s Doug Kammerer was on air at 8.45pm on Thursday evening when the warning came through from the National Weather Service.Live on TV and holding his cellphone he noted that the path of the storm system on the weather map takes it “right over my house” in the northern part of the Greater Washington, DC, suburbs and into Maryland.As viewers watched, Mr Kammerer called his son at home and instructed him to get downstairs...
Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
