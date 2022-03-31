ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kyrie Irving's Status For Bucks-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Kyrie Irving is not on the injury report for Thursday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. This will be his third home game of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in New York at Barclays Center on Thursday evening, and for the game they will have their superstar Kyrie Irving available.

Irving is not on the injury report (see tweet below), and he is now eligible to play in home games.

The former Duke star had originally began playing this season as a part-time player; only allowed to play in road games.

However, the city of New York lifted their vaccine mandate for performers and pro athletes earlier this month.

Therefore, this will be Irving's third home game of the season.

