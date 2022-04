SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team has a chance to put a special defense on the field this fall that could be one of the best in the country. Safeties coach Chris O’Leary is one of the returning coaches on head coach Marcus Freeman’s staff, but there’s still new players for him to get accustomed to—one of those being transfer safety Brandon Joseph.

