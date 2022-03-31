ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Coach K builds Blue Devils into his final Final Four team

By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aZ4LN_0evqlDiC00

In one of his tried-and-true motivational speeches, Mike Krzyzewski outlined his four pillars of team building: making everyone feel important, taking ownership in the team, adapting to setbacks and playing with feeling.

Duke perfected the first three to help Coach K reach his 13th and most amazing Final Four. Next comes the “feeling” part.

Now that the record-setting, 75-year-old coach is in New Orleans, he knows he must walk a fine line between enjoying the moment and letting it overwhelm both him and his team.

“I've always thought that shared emotion is the best,” Krzyzewski said Thursday, as his team settled in for its run at the coach's sixth national title.

The Blue Devils (32-6) meet archrival North Carolina on Saturday in a national semifinal matchup plucked straight from a screenwriters' script.

When Duke lost two games over the span of a week in early March, starting with the 94-81 setback to the Tar Heels in Krzyzewski's final home game, the thought he might be coaching at the Final Four this weekend felt like a dream only a Blue Devils fan could believe.

But once the NCAA Tournament began, Duke started playing better. Wins over Cal-State Fullerton and Michigan State propelled the Blue Devils into the Sweet 16. There, they knocked off Texas Tech, then Arkansas. Krzyzewski passed John Wooden by qualifying for his record 13th Final Four. On Saturday he looks to improve on a record he already holds, by notching a 1,203rd career victory.

One of Krzyzewski's keys to the turnaround was convincing his players that the rest of this season was about them, not him.

“This is our season, too," Duke's Wendell Moore Jr., said before the team's win over Michigan State.

In many ways, Coach K's final team is fulfilling the vision he shared back in 2015 when, fresh off a championship after his 12th run to the Final Four, he gave the keynote address to a gathering of U.S. Olympic athletes and administrators in Colorado Springs.

“You are not paying rent. You're here, it's yours,” Krzyzewski told the rapt audience as he moved through his four pillars of team building.

He talked about his first Olympic experience, back in 1992, when he was an assistant to Chuck Daly on the Dream Team. Krzyzewski was coming off back-to-back titles with Duke and thought he was a “hot ticket.”

His eyes were opened when none other than Michael Jordan approached him after a practice one day. Krzyzewski braced for the inevitable smack talk from the best player in the game, one who happened to have played at North Carolina. Instead, Jordan asked if the coach could work with him on some of his offensive moves.

In his speech, Krzyzewski said he realized something after that workout.

“It's like a totem pole," the coach said. “Michael Jordan was at the top of the totem pole. And I was near the bottom."

But, Coach K said, ”Michael Jordan had a horizontal totem pole, where everybody was important."

Though there certainly is a pecking order on this year's version of the Blue Devils — freshmen Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin look like NBA lottery picks — at least four players have scored double figures in each of Duke's four NCAA victories. Five players average in double figures for the Blue Devils this season.

In his news conference Thursday, the coach spoke about the players taking ownership in their fate as the season wore on.

“When you go into competition, if you haven't worked, you have a hard time trusting yourself," he said. “But if you've worked, you can trust, but you also own it. You own it more.”

In his keynote address, Krzyzewski said his first two building blocks lead to the third, which is adaptability. In 2022, it played out after the losses to North Carolina, then one week later to Virginia Tech in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, forced Krzyzewski to take a long look in the mirror.

“I just had a good meeting with myself. I said that I've got to do something. I've got to help in some way, and part of it was my approach with them,” Krzyzewski said before Duke's win over Arkansas in the Elite Eight.

Coach K described using the first five minutes of halftime during the Michigan State game to do something different by “just pull(ing) out a chair, and I sit with them for about five minutes and just, ‘OK, here’s where we’re at, and just talk to them.’”

Duke overcame a late, five-point deficit in that one, and now, Krzyzewski has led his team across his proverbial bridge that only a few lucky teams cross. They made it to college basketball's biggest stage.

In his motivational speech, Krzyzewski said one method of getting a room full of superstars to “feel” the mission they were on at the Barcelona Olympics each night was to play the soulful version of the national anthem sung by Marvin Gaye at the 1983 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

The promise, the U.S. coaches told the Dream Team, was that they would hear that song twice on the day of the title game — once beforehand, then again while they were standing on the podium receiving their gold medals.

The song that closes out March Madness is “One Shining Moment.” Whether Duke will bask in confetti when that song plays at the end of the title game is a big part of the drama that will unfold between now and Monday night.

Whether or not it happens, everyone at Duke is feeling it at this point — even if the coach insists he's been focusing on basketball.

"I didn't do this season to have a storybook,” Krzyzewski said. “I did it because I wanted to coach one more year and I wanted to have a good succession plan for our program. And we've won 32 games, and my guys have been terrific.”

———

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

ABC News
ABC News

595K+

Followers

145K+

Posts

321M+

Views

Related
The Spun

Dick Vitale Names Greatest College Basketball Coach Of All Time

With the Final Four just a day away, legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale is ready to make a definitive statement. He thinks Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is the greatest college basketball coach of all time. Dickie V acknowledged the greatness of UCLA legend John Wooden, but thinks it’s Coach K that stands atop the list.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
ClutchPoints

UConn star Paige Bueckers lands heartwarming NIL deal

Following an injury-plagued regular season, Paige Bueckers is putting on a very strong run through the NCCA Tournament. The UConn Huskies point guard, fresh off of a thrilling Elite Eight win, is starting to win the hearts of fans off the court as well. Bueckers has agreed to a NIL...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Names The Best Player He Ever Faced

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning faced a lot of great defensive players over the course of his professional career. According to the Hall of Fame quarterback, linebacker Ray Lewis is the best player he ever went up against. “When he retired, it was like the greatest day of my life,”...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Daly
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Paolo Banchero
Person
Marvin Gaye
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Coach Uses 3 Words To Describe Him

The most high-profile college football recruit in the nation is class of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning, who has plenty of game to go with his famous name. Manning could attend any school in the country. So far, there’s been rampant speculation about which school he’ll ultimately pick, but the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman star has still managed to keep an air of mystery around his recruitment.
FOOTBALL
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'We had no red flags': Parents of Katie Meyer, 22, speak about Stanford soccer star's death

STANFORD, Calif — Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer's death has been ruled a suicide. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed the cause of death Friday. “The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer’s death. There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted,” the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. “The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer.”
STANFORD, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Selected His All-Time Starting Lineup In 1992: "Me And Magic, Bird, Worthy, McHale Or Malone, David Robinson Or Abdul-Jabbar."

Michael Jordan got to play with some legendary players during his career. Jordan found great success alongside Scottie Pippen, and then later Dennis Rodman, who helped him greatly in his 6 NBA championship wins for the Chicago Bulls. Jordan always seemed content with the great players he had around him. But Scottie Pippen did not make it into his all-time starting 5 during a 1992 interview with Playboy.
NBA
Popculture

Former Georgia Bulldogs Football Player Arrested in Connection to 2021 Murder Case

Akhil Crumpton, a former football player from the University of Georgia, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. According to ESPN, a 23-year-old gas station clerk named Elijah Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, by an armed assailant who was dressed in all black with most of his head concealed by sunglasses, a hood and a face mask. Wood's murder led to a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Ncaa Tournament#The Tar Heels#The Ncaa Tournament#Cal State Fullerton#Michigan State#The Blue Devils#Texas Tech
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
The Spun

8 Schools In The Mix For Transfer Andre Curbelo

A dynamic Illinois basketball player already has interest from numerous programs around the country. Andre Curbelo put his name in the transfer portal just a couple of days ago after a pretty frustrating season. He suffered a concussion early in the season and wasn’t able to do much until early February/March.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Jordan sends Scott Williams, friends UNC gear ahead of Final Four

It’s unknown if UNC legend Michael Jordan will be in attendance for the Final Four this weekend in New Orleans but the legend is helping out a former Tar Heel and his friends. Scott Williams took to Twitter to reveal that Jordan hooked up him and a bunch of friends who are heading to the Final Four with UNC gear for the trip including a pair of the recently released Air Jordan 6 “UNC” shoe. Included in the package was not only the UNC 6’s but also gear such as polos, shirts, sweaters, and a bag. Take a look below: Michael Jordan For...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Jason Kidd Names The Greatest NBA Player Of All-Time

The LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate added another chapter this NBA season. LeBron officially passed Karl Malone on the NBA’s all-time leading scorers list this year. He now trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The tremendous accomplishment has once again been overshadowed by a debate about basketball’s GOAT. On...
NBA
CBS Sports

Colin Kaepernick to reunite with Jim Harbaugh, serve as honorary captain for Michigan's spring game

College football spring games are more about celebrations and fun than actual football, and honorary captains with loose (or zero) ties to the program are often a part of the festivities. Such is the case with Michigan's Maize and Blue spring game, scheduled for Saturday, April 2. The scrimmage, set to kick off around noon ET, will feature former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick serving as an honorary captain.
NFL
The Spun

Five-Star Recruit Lebbeus Overton Down To 3 Schools

Defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton will announce his commitment Friday afternoon on national television. According to Adam Friedman of Rivals, the five-star prospect from Milton, Georgia, will declare his decision during halftime of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals on ESPN2. Overton’s mother, Eunice Thomas, said he’s narrowed down his choice to Georgia, Texas A&M, or Oregon.
MILTON, GA
ABC News

ABC News

595K+
Followers
145K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy