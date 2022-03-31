ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Northern Lights may be seen Thursday Night!

By Aaron White
KIMT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester, MN (KIMT) - Earlier this week, the sun emitted a strong solar flare which has been traveling through space towards the earth. Charged particles from the solar flare will interact with...

www.kimt.com

