Vince McMahon, NBCU Developing Wrestling Drama Pinned

Click here to read the full article. ABC will get more of The Rookie, renewing the cop drama for Season 5. The Rookie hails from creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley and stars Nathan Fillion, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones and more.
The network revealed the renewal on Wednesday. Season 4 of The Rookie opened with a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demo and 2.8 million viewers and has remained fairly steady in demo throughout the season. Per ABC, The Rookie season 4 averages 10 million total viewers after 35 days of viewing across ABC’s linear and digital platforms, growing...
