Evers vetos bill eliminating minimum voucher ages

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed an income tax bill Friday, and says she intends to veto a proposed gas tax suspension upon receipt. Senate Bill 768 would have lowered the individual income tax rate to 3.9% and created a $500 tax credit for each child under the age of 19. The legislation also increased the tax deduction for seniors and lowered the age of eligibility for the tax deduction from 67 to 62.
ATLANTA (AP) — State senators on Tuesday rejected a plan to give educational vouchers of up to $6,000 a year to almost anyone as long as their child attended Georgia public school for a short time, spurning a push by Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller linked to the Gainesville Republican's bid for lieutenant governor.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Despite a last-minute amendment and the addition of a house sponsor, a vote on a controversial school voucher bill in the Oklahoma Senate failed late Wednesday. After a lengthy debate on the measure, the vote on the Oklahoma Empowerment Act was held open for more...
EMERGENCY allotments continue to end for millions of SNAP recipients but several states will still provide money through April. SNAP households have come to rely on emergency allotments (EA) that provided the maximum benefit per household size. Regardless of the size, households have been able to get the maximum payments...
Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported. Of those,...
The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday (March 15th) that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year. The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval...
WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
Jennifer Carnahan, the wife of the late Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn and the former chair of the Minnesota Republican Party, announced Monday that she is running for Congress to fill the seat vacated when he died last month. "Though my heart is still heavy after Jim's passing, the encouragement I...
(The Center Square) – A Senate bill that would have raised Hawaii’s minimum wage incrementally to $18 an hour over the next four years did not advance, but a similar House bill is making progress, according to the House Majority Leader Della Au Belatti. Senate Bill 2018, which...
(The Center Square) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz received two out of five stars for economics policies in a new ranking of U.S. governors. The report from the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) grades the 50 governors by metrics related to economic freedom. Walz, who’s running for reelection this...
STATE WIDE--The ACLU of Indiana said Wednesday that if Gov. Holcomb’s veto of the bill that would ban transgender girls from participating in grade school sports is overridden, they are prepared to take legal action. “Governor Holcomb got it right when he said that there is no evidence of...
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister says she's grateful parents and communities were heard loud and clear on the failed voucher bill. Hofmeister released a statement, calling Senate Bill 1647 "a voucher scheme designed by Governor Stitt, would have effectively destroyed public schools in Oklahoma." You can read her full statement here.
Would I kill some wolves to keep Sen. Tammy Baldwin in Washington? You bet I would. Last week, Baldwin joined crazy conservative Sen. Ron Johnson and two Republican senators from Wyoming in introducing a bill that would delist the gray wolf and turn management of the species back to the states. This has raised howls among animal rights groups and, I would imagine, a lot of Baldwin’s base supporters in Dane County.
Throughout this legislative session, we’ve witnessed passionate conversations around education in our state. Much of the strongest rhetoric has centered around the Oklahoma Empowerment Act, a controversial voucher being pushed by anti-public education think tanks and out-of-state special interest groups to reshape how students are funded in our state. Yet for a bill focused on funding, very little has been said on where the money would come from.
In a 24-22 vote, state Senators rejected their Republican leader’s voucher bill after some flip flopping in the final hours late Wednesday night. The margins on votes for the bill have been tight all session, as Republican lawmakers faced the tough choice to vote against a measure that is also supported by Governor Kevin Stitt.
On March 9, the Iowa Human Resources subcommittee approved House File 2198, which would reduce the minimum age of unsupervised child care employees to 16. If the bill becomes law, Iowa would become the only state to allow minors to supervise children without an adult present in child care centers.
