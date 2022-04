Anyone heading to the Sunshine State this week for spring break? Scot is already there—though you might not care to party with him. Because Scot is a 12-foot, 1,600-pound great white shark. Tracked by OCEARCH, a global research nonprofit, the large dude with the formidable smile has casually meandered his way down the East Coast over the past several months and appears to have timed his arrival in Florida waters to coincide with the state’s annual spring festivities.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO