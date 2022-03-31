Voter registration deadline for May 3 primary is Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The deadline for Ohioans to register to vote in the May 3 primary is Monday, unless something changes.

Despite unsettled political maps, early voting is set to begin Tuesday in primaries for the U.S. Senate and U.S. House, governor, other statewide and local offices, and on some ballot questions.

State legislative candidates will not appear on ballots, because boundaries for Statehouse districts remain unsettled.

Once registered, voters have the option to vote early in person, request a mail-in absentee ballot or wait and vote at their precinct on Election Day.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is noon April 30.

