ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mulberry, FL

Mosaic investigates possible tear in lining at Mulberry gypsum stack

By Staci DaSilva
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nhbvp_0evqjkrJ00

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Mosaic is investigating a potential tear in its lining at a Mulberry gypsum stack after being alerted by technology implemented in 2020.

The company reported the possible tear to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection last week after a change in water pressure was detected. It involves a gypsum stack at its New Wales facility in Mulberry.

The new monitoring technology was put in place after a massive sinkhole formed on the property in 2016.

“It’s doing its job by talking to us. Now at this point, we have spent about the last week doing some exploratory drilling. At this time, we have no confirmation of a liner tear and no confirmation of a cavity,” Mosaic spokesperson Jackie Barron said.

According to Barron, there have been no off-site impacts found at this time. Conditions are still being assessed.

Piney Point permanent closure plan approved, DEP confirms

The DEP’s regulatory investigation is also underway as well as a review to determine if any violations or penalties should be imposed.

“There continues to be no observed water loss in the settling compartment atop the gypstack system and there are no observed changes in the flow rates in the slope stability drains located around the base of the stack,” wrote a DEP spokesperson in a statement. “It is important to note that if it is ultimately confirmed that there is a tear in the liner beneath the south phosphogypsum stack at the New Wales Facility, the facility’s downgradient recovery well is designed to contain any potential release onsite and prevent impacts to groundwater resources.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 2

If you enjoy reading articles from
WFLA
WFLA

52K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

14M+

Views

Follow WFLA and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WHIO Dayton

City of Englewood to conduct spring hydrant flushing

ENGLEWOOD — The City of Englewood has announced the dates for its spring fire hydrant flushing. Maintenance crews will be flushing Englewood fire hydrants Tuesdays through Fridays, April 19th through April 29th, between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., the city said. According to the city, this...
ENGLEWOOD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Business
City
Mulberry, FL
Mulberry, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WCVB

Doctor from Massachusetts found dead in water off South Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — The body of a doctor from Massachusetts was found off the coast of South Florida on Thursday after a search for a missing diver. Dr. Robert K. McIntyre, 58, was reported missing at 10:33 a.m., according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen near the Jupiter Inlet, in Palm Beach County, wearing a black wet suit and a silver oxygen tank.
JUPITER, FL
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosaic#Piney Point#Dep
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Warns About New Drug Called Isotonitazene

State Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians of a new, deadly synthetic opioid found in Florida called Isotonitazene—commonly referred to as ISO. According to reports, ISO is approximately 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl—an already incredibly dangerous opioid. Similar to fentanyl, this new synthetic opioid is being mixed with other drugs and appearing in the illicit drug market—possibly in powder or pill form. Often, users have no idea that a lethal synthetic opioid is mixed into a drug until it is too late. Moody asked people to never take an illicit drug because just one pill can kill.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
WFLA

Which Florida counties have the most renters?

All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A tornado touched down late Tuesday night in Baldwin County, and a WKRG News 5 viewer caught it on camera. Blake Salter shared this video and photo with us from an area between Foley and Summerdale. WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams was in the area after the stormed moved through. […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WFLA

WFLA

52K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy