ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken officially eliminated from playoff contention

By Curtis Crabtree
q13fox.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 4-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in October kicked off the first season in the history of the Seattle Kraken. A 3-0 loss to the Golden Knights in Seattle on Wednesday night officially eliminated the team from playoff contention in their debut campaign. It was only a...

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Malkin, Penguins Win Wild OT in Minnesota; Zucker Injured

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost a two-goal lead and winger Jason Zucker. In a breathtaking game against the Minnesota Wild, officials alternated between soft calls and surprising non-calls. The teams needed more than sixty minutes before Evgeni Malkin got three whacks near the net to get the puck across the goal line.
NHL
Blue Seat

Rangers Recap: Exploit in Detroit

If you like high-scoring hockey, this was the game for you against the Red Wings. The types of goals given up had a throwback to 80’s hockey with excruciatingly bad goaltending on either side. It’s been the narrative all season long, but Alex Georgiev is just not the answer as the backup.
NHL
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruce Boudreau not a lock to remain with Canucks after season?

Despite the resurgence of the team since his hiring, it does not look as though Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau is a lock to return for a second season. In a media appearance on Sportsnet 650 radio after the trade deadline, Canucks GM Patrik Allvin was asked about Boudreau’s future, and he gave a relatively noncommittal answer, mentioning how the team will “look at” Boudreau’s contract situation after the season.
NHL
NHL

Sergei Bobrovsky Named NHL's 'Third Star' of the Month for March

Sergei Bobrovsky posted a flawless month, going 7-0-0 with a 2.13 goals-against average, .924 save percentage and two shutouts as the Panthers (46-15-6, 98 points) moved seven points ahead of the closest competition in the Atlantic Division via a League-best 11-2-1 March. Bobrovsky - who has won seven consecutive games for the seventh time in his career and first time since March 4-22, 2018 (7 GP w/ CBJ) - bookended the month with shutouts March 3 vs. OTT (18 SV) and March 31 vs. CHI (37 SV). The 33-year-old Novokuznetsk, Russia, native and two-time Vezina Trophy winner has played in 44 total contests this season, sharing second place in the NHL with 33 wins (33-6-3) to go along with a 2.55 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and three shutouts.
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets acquire Bernie mascot from Avs in exchange for Stinger

Longtime team mascot must say goodbye after a stunning deal Friday. Although the NHL trade deadline passed last week, the Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche have come together on a stunning deal that will send rock star CBJ mascot Stinger to the Rocky Mountains in exchange for Avs mascot Bernie.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philipp Grubauer
Person
Chris Driedger
Person
Mark Giordano
Person
Colin Blackwell
Person
Mason Appleton
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (30-27-9) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (44-19-5) 7:00 PM ET | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. After sweeping a home-and-home series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the New York Islanders take on New York Rangers on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. The Islanders are coming off a 5-2 win...
NHL
NHL

Sogaard wins NHL debut, Senators defeat Red Wings

Joseph has hat trick, assist for Ottawa; Raymond scores two goals for Detroit. Mathieu Joseph netted his 1st career hat trick, Mads Sogaard stopped 27, helping Senators earn a 5-2 win over the Red Wings in his NHL debut. 05:04 •. Mads Sogaard won his NHL debut, and Mathieu Joseph...
NHL
NHL

Colorado Begins Home-and-Away Against Pittsburgh

The Colorado Avalanche has not faced the Pittsburgh Penguins since Jan. 2020. Now, the Avs will face them twice in four days. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. In Colorado's most recent matchup, the San Jose Sharks were taken down by a score of 4-2 in Denver. Nazem Kadri and Erik Johnson lead the team, both with two assists.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Dallas Stars Game Day: 3/31/22 @ Anaheim Ducks

The Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks will meet for the second straight time from the Honda Center on Thursday night. Dallas used a late comeback to defeat the Ducks 3-2 on Tuesday in the first matchup. Stars & Ducks Go Back to Back. It is a rare occurrence (outside of...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montreal#The Vegas Golden Knights#The Golden Knights#Canadians#Nhl Expansion Draft
NHL

3 Takeaways: Isles Shut Out Rangers 3-0

Semyon Varlamov records 27-save shutout, Mathew Barzal has two points as Isles win third straight. The New York Islanders seem to like playing at Madison Square Garden. After Friday's 3-0 shutout win over the Blueshirts, the Isles improved to 17-5-0 in their last 22 games on Broadway. Head Coach Barry Trotz was asked why he felt his team seemed to elevate their game at MSG.
NHL
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Sabres cap off RJ Night with 4-3 win over Predators

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friday night's game against the Nashville Predators was a night to remember for longtime Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret. The first sold out Sabres crowd in over two years will also have a win to remember; Buffalo hung on to beat the Predators 4-3. Neither team had a problem finding the back of the net in the first period. An early 3-1 lead vanished and became a 3-3 tie after 20 minutes. Tage Thompson scored two of Buffalo's three goals and reached the 30-goal mark.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy