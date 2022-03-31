Gov. Cooper congratulates Longleaf Commitment recipients at PCC

The community will get the opportunity to meet the candidates between March 21 and 24. Portland Community College's presidential search effort has produced a pool of four finalists to replace the retiring President Mark Mitsui. Candidates under consideration are Adrien Bennings, Naydeen Gonzalez-De Jesus, Craig Herndon and Shouan Pan. They were selected from a group of eight semi-finalists who had been winnowed down from more than 40 applicants from around the country. In-person finalist visits are set for Monday through Thursday, March 21 to 24. Each candidate will participate in two open forums as part of their visits, to enable...
