Charlotte County, FL

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Rising gas prices means more gas theft

 2 days ago

With rising gas prices, thieves around the...

WPMI

Law enforcement warn of gas thefts amid high gas prices

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) – The warning is going out across the country. Police in Portland, Oregon, say in just the last week, they've already seen a few cases. "We are concerned it could continue to happen and we might see a trend," said Sgt. Kevin Allen, spokesman for the Portland Police Bureau.
PORTLAND, OR
Charlotte County, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Fox17

Gas station takes loss, drops gas prices to $2.25 a gallon

BURNSVILLE, N.C. — A gas station in North Carolina surprised drivers with a generous gift – gas for only $2.25 per gallon. The station’s owners said they just wanted to help people during this time when gas prices have risen dramatically. The owners had to take a...
FloridaDaily

AAA: Gas Prices in Florida Fell Drastically in Recent Days

The price of oil suffered steep losses last week, enabling the price of gasoline to back off from record highs. The state average price for gasoline is on a nine-day streak of declines, dropping a total of 20 cents per gallon. On Sunday, drivers in Florida paid an average price of $4.18 per gallon, down from $4.35 a gallon at the start of last week and below the national average of $4.23 a gallon.
FOXBusiness

Gas prices: Diesel nears $7 per gallon in California

California's drivers know that gas in the Golden State is much more expensive than the rest of the nation. Fox News' correspondent Matt Finn shared on Twitter that diesel gas reached almost $7 per gallon at one station in Los Angeles. According to the American Automobile Association, AAA, the nationwide...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Distractify

DoorDash Driver Says Gas Prices Leaves Them Making Only $6 an Hour in Viral TikTok

Gas prices in the US are going up and while a lot of that blame is being placed on the crisis in Ukraine, there's debate as to whether or not the conflict is really the cause behind soaring fuel costs. In a span of just a week or so, Americans were shocked to see astronomical surges at the pump, which has had massive implications for a variety of businesses, especially self-employed workers who rely on their vehicles to earn a living.
thefreshtoast.com

Will Rising Gas Prices Change The Price Of Marijuana?

As is the case with many industries, the biggest financial and operational issue facing many cannabis bosses today is staffing, which likely won’t get any better with soaring gas prices. The rising price of gas is an unavoidable reality for millions of Americans today, and it is already making...
WINKNEWS.com

Is a wholesale club membership worth it to save on gas?

Gas prices are the most expensive in history and they aren’t expected to go down anytime soon. You may be wondering if it’s worth it to purchase a membership to Costco, Sam’s Club or B.J.’s in order to save on gas. That depends on how much...
FORT MYERS, FL
KFVS12

Temperatures, gas prices, and bike sales are on the rise

I-57 reopened nearly 24 hours after a multi-vehicle crash that killed six people. I-57 reopens following deadly, multi-vehicle crash in Mississippi Co. Nearly 24 hours after a deadly crash involving dozens of vehicles, I-57 reopened in Mississippi County, Mo. Instruments for musicians affected by tornado to be donated in Graves...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO

