LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Rising gas prices means more gas theft

KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman Police Department issued a Neighborhood Crime Alert on Thursday warning of a rise in gas thefts. "If the cost to fill up our gas tanks is not painful enough for all of us now we are receiving reports of gas thefts are on the rise," read the alert, in part, from the department.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) – The warning is going out across the country. Police in Portland, Oregon, say in just the last week, they've already seen a few cases. "We are concerned it could continue to happen and we might see a trend," said Sgt. Kevin Allen, spokesman for the Portland Police Bureau.
POLICE are hunting a "magician" accused of using sleight of hand tricks to steal thousands from Walmart cashiers. The still-at-large suspect allegedly stole a total of $2,700 over two incidents using a trick called ‘quick-changing.’. Police in Seguin, a town of around 30,000 people near San Antonio, said on...
BURNSVILLE, N.C. — A gas station in North Carolina surprised drivers with a generous gift – gas for only $2.25 per gallon. The station’s owners said they just wanted to help people during this time when gas prices have risen dramatically. The owners had to take a...
Southern California is home to the nation's highest gas prices, which are nearly $2 per gallon higher than a year ago. The costs have led some residents to master the art of fuel efficiency. Wayne Gerdis, who is serious about making his gas tank go further, said he's getting "well...
If you drive a car, chances are it's gotten dirty to the point of embarrassment at some point, but when visibility starts getting affected, you could get ticketed. According to OPP Central Region, officers stopped a motorist from speeding in a Community Safety Zone on Highway 10 near Caledon, but the vehicle's speed wasn't the only issue.
The price of oil suffered steep losses last week, enabling the price of gasoline to back off from record highs. The state average price for gasoline is on a nine-day streak of declines, dropping a total of 20 cents per gallon. On Sunday, drivers in Florida paid an average price of $4.18 per gallon, down from $4.35 a gallon at the start of last week and below the national average of $4.23 a gallon.
California's drivers know that gas in the Golden State is much more expensive than the rest of the nation. Fox News' correspondent Matt Finn shared on Twitter that diesel gas reached almost $7 per gallon at one station in Los Angeles. According to the American Automobile Association, AAA, the nationwide...
Experts are saying high gas prices may be fueling the surge in theft at gas stations across the U.S. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch reports from LA where prices are some of the highest in the country. March 22, 2022.
Gas prices in the US are going up and while a lot of that blame is being placed on the crisis in Ukraine, there's debate as to whether or not the conflict is really the cause behind soaring fuel costs. In a span of just a week or so, Americans were shocked to see astronomical surges at the pump, which has had massive implications for a variety of businesses, especially self-employed workers who rely on their vehicles to earn a living.
As is the case with many industries, the biggest financial and operational issue facing many cannabis bosses today is staffing, which likely won’t get any better with soaring gas prices. The rising price of gas is an unavoidable reality for millions of Americans today, and it is already making...
Gas prices are the most expensive in history and they aren’t expected to go down anytime soon. You may be wondering if it’s worth it to purchase a membership to Costco, Sam’s Club or B.J.’s in order to save on gas. That depends on how much...
With high gas prices causing pain at the pump and in the wallet, governments at the state and federal level are considering what they can do in order to help Americans around the country. While Georgia lawmakers are poised to suspend the state's 29 cent gas tax, lawmakers at the...
REDDING, Calif. — With gas prices on the rise, some Northstate residents have shared their concerns about fuel theft. KRCR reached out to Redding Police Department to see how often they see this and what can be done to prevent it. “As gas prices rise, as we’re seeing in...
