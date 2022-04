Hudson is a spunky little guy, who loves to explore the world. If you're a walker or jogger, this is your match. He is 2-3 years old and weighs 38 pounds. Hudson likes to play with other dogs but also enjoys quiet time with the volunteers. This handsome fella is working on his leash manners. Hudson loves treats and doggie cookies. This adorable guy is hoping for some St. Patrick's Day luck to help him find a forever home.

SUMTER, SC ・ 17 DAYS AGO