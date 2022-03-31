HS TENNIS: MHS sending 2 girls singles players to regionals

Midland High senior Montserrat Salazar, left, and junior Sarah Stewart pose with their medals after finishing second and first at the District 2-6A Tennis Tournament, March 31 in San Angelo. (Tom Heiting)

Midland High will be sending both of its girls singles players to the regional tournament.

Junior Sarah Stewart and senior Montserrat Salazar took the top two spots at the District 2-6A Tennis Tournament Thursday to punch their ticket to the Region I-6A Tennis Tournament on April 12-13 at Arlington Tennis Center in Arlington. The tournament was played at Tut Bartzen Tennis Complex in San Angelo.

“It’s pretty unique,” MHS head coach Tom Heiting said. “It doesn’t happen very often. We’re excited to go back to regionals and to compete with other teams.”

In an all-Midland High girls singles final, Stewart beat Salazar 6-1, 6-3 to claim her second consecutive District 2-6A title in the event after achieving the same feat at the 2021 tournament.

Following the girls singles final, Salazar had to compete in a playback match after Wolfforth Frenship’s Alyssa Lowder defeated San Angelo Central’s Ann White 6-2, 6-2 in the third-place match.

Since Salazar beat White in the semifinals, she had to play Lowder for the tournament’s second and final regional berth.

Salazar defeated Lowder 6-4, 6-2 in the playback match to secure the other regional spot.

“She did really good,” Heiting said of Salazar’s performance in the playback. “It didn’t faze her at all. She really started the playback match a little slow but she finished strong. She won 12 straight points.”

In 2021, Salazar qualified for regionals when she teamed with Connor Carriger to win the District 2-6A mixed doubles championship. But Salazar’s achievement on Thursday was a little bit more special to her.

“It makes very happy,” Salazar said. “It feels me happy that I didn’t need someone else to do it. It makes me more confident as a tennis player that I did it by myself.”

Stewart did not drop a set in the tournament, and started off the tournament on a roll, winning her first three sets by a score of 6-0.

“She’s been super dominant all year long,” Heiting said of Stewart. “She just continues to widen the gap where her skill level is and where the rest of the field is.”

Even though Stewart achieved a special feat by winning the tournament, she was mostly excited that Salazar was able to win the playback and join her.

“It’s so exciting,” Stewart said. “I’m so excited that Montse and me will be able to go together.”

Other regional qualifiers were Odessa High’s Nithin Reddy (district champion) and Abilene High’s Griffin Sullivan in boys singles; Abilene’s James Wellborn-Landon Morris (champion) and Abilene’s Noah Morris-Ben Neie in boys doubles; San Angelo Central’s Trinity Pfluger-Kenzie King (champion) and Frenship’s Maizy Adams and Mia Smith in girls doubles; and Abilene High’s Kaitlyn Strain-Jayton Aston (champion) and Odessa Permian’s Paula Garcia-Patricio Rios in mixed doubles.

District 2-6A Tennis Tournanent

Tut Bartzen Tennis Complex, San Angelo

Thursday

Top 2 finishers in each draw advanced to Region I-6A Tournament, April 12-13 in Arlington

Girls singles

Finals

Sarah Stewart, Midland High (1), def. Montserrat Salazar, Midland (2), 6-1, 6-3

Third-place match

Alyssa Lowder, Frenship, def. Ann White, Central (3), 6-2, 6-1.

Second-place playback

Salazar, Midland (2), def. Lowder, Frenship, 6-4, 6-2.

Boys singles

Finals

Nithin Reddy, Odessa High (1), def. Griffin Sullivan, Abilene (2), 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.

Third-place match

Caleb Lambert, Frenship (3), def. Rolando Rivera, Abilene (4), 7-5, 6-1.

Girls doubles

Finals

Kenzie King/Trinity Pfluger, Central (1), def. Jenna Vincent/Karyssa Castillo, Central (3), 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Third-place match

Maizy Adams/Mia Smith, Frenship (4), def. Charlie Anderson/Holland Wiggins, Abilene (2), 7-5, 6-3.

Second-place playback

Adams/Smith, Frenship (4), def. Vincent/Castillo, Central (3), 6-3, 7-5.

Boys doubles

Finals

James Wellborn/Landon Morris, Abilene (1), def. Ben Neie/Noah Morris, Abilene, 6-2, 6-4.

Third-place match

Brent Wilcox/Davis Calhoun, Central, def. Sam Campassi/Cullen Honea, Central (4), 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Mixed doubles

Finals

Kaityln Strain/Jayton Ashton, Abilene (1), def. Paula Garcia/Patricia Rios, Odessa Permian (2), 6-1, 7-5.

Third-place match

Nathaniel James/Olivia Henderson, Central (3), def. Lauren McCombs/Grand McCombs, Frenship (4), 6-1, 6-4.