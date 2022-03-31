HS TENNIS: MHS sending 2 girls singles players to regionals
Midland High will be sending both of its girls singles players to the regional tournament.
Junior Sarah Stewart and senior Montserrat Salazar took the top two spots at the District 2-6A Tennis Tournament Thursday to punch their ticket to the Region I-6A Tennis Tournament on April 12-13 at Arlington Tennis Center in Arlington. The tournament was played at Tut Bartzen Tennis Complex in San Angelo.
“It’s pretty unique,” MHS head coach Tom Heiting said. “It doesn’t happen very often. We’re excited to go back to regionals and to compete with other teams.”
In an all-Midland High girls singles final, Stewart beat Salazar 6-1, 6-3 to claim her second consecutive District 2-6A title in the event after achieving the same feat at the 2021 tournament.
Following the girls singles final, Salazar had to compete in a playback match after Wolfforth Frenship’s Alyssa Lowder defeated San Angelo Central’s Ann White 6-2, 6-2 in the third-place match.
Since Salazar beat White in the semifinals, she had to play Lowder for the tournament’s second and final regional berth.
Salazar defeated Lowder 6-4, 6-2 in the playback match to secure the other regional spot.
“She did really good,” Heiting said of Salazar’s performance in the playback. “It didn’t faze her at all. She really started the playback match a little slow but she finished strong. She won 12 straight points.”
In 2021, Salazar qualified for regionals when she teamed with Connor Carriger to win the District 2-6A mixed doubles championship. But Salazar’s achievement on Thursday was a little bit more special to her.
“It makes very happy,” Salazar said. “It feels me happy that I didn’t need someone else to do it. It makes me more confident as a tennis player that I did it by myself.”
Stewart did not drop a set in the tournament, and started off the tournament on a roll, winning her first three sets by a score of 6-0.
“She’s been super dominant all year long,” Heiting said of Stewart. “She just continues to widen the gap where her skill level is and where the rest of the field is.”
Even though Stewart achieved a special feat by winning the tournament, she was mostly excited that Salazar was able to win the playback and join her.
“It’s so exciting,” Stewart said. “I’m so excited that Montse and me will be able to go together.”
Other regional qualifiers were Odessa High’s Nithin Reddy (district champion) and Abilene High’s Griffin Sullivan in boys singles; Abilene’s James Wellborn-Landon Morris (champion) and Abilene’s Noah Morris-Ben Neie in boys doubles; San Angelo Central’s Trinity Pfluger-Kenzie King (champion) and Frenship’s Maizy Adams and Mia Smith in girls doubles; and Abilene High’s Kaitlyn Strain-Jayton Aston (champion) and Odessa Permian’s Paula Garcia-Patricio Rios in mixed doubles.
District 2-6A Tennis Tournanent
Tut Bartzen Tennis Complex, San Angelo
Thursday
Top 2 finishers in each draw advanced to Region I-6A Tournament, April 12-13 in Arlington
Girls singles
Finals
Sarah Stewart, Midland High (1), def. Montserrat Salazar, Midland (2), 6-1, 6-3
Third-place match
Alyssa Lowder, Frenship, def. Ann White, Central (3), 6-2, 6-1.
Second-place playback
Salazar, Midland (2), def. Lowder, Frenship, 6-4, 6-2.
Boys singles
Finals
Nithin Reddy, Odessa High (1), def. Griffin Sullivan, Abilene (2), 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.
Third-place match
Caleb Lambert, Frenship (3), def. Rolando Rivera, Abilene (4), 7-5, 6-1.
Girls doubles
Finals
Kenzie King/Trinity Pfluger, Central (1), def. Jenna Vincent/Karyssa Castillo, Central (3), 7-6 (4), 6-1.
Third-place match
Maizy Adams/Mia Smith, Frenship (4), def. Charlie Anderson/Holland Wiggins, Abilene (2), 7-5, 6-3.
Second-place playback
Adams/Smith, Frenship (4), def. Vincent/Castillo, Central (3), 6-3, 7-5.
Boys doubles
Finals
James Wellborn/Landon Morris, Abilene (1), def. Ben Neie/Noah Morris, Abilene, 6-2, 6-4.
Third-place match
Brent Wilcox/Davis Calhoun, Central, def. Sam Campassi/Cullen Honea, Central (4), 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Mixed doubles
Finals
Kaityln Strain/Jayton Ashton, Abilene (1), def. Paula Garcia/Patricia Rios, Odessa Permian (2), 6-1, 7-5.
Third-place match
Nathaniel James/Olivia Henderson, Central (3), def. Lauren McCombs/Grand McCombs, Frenship (4), 6-1, 6-4.
