Wildfire only 30% contained in East Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane Fire in Sevier County has burnt at least 3,700 acres. That number does not include the Gatlinburg or spot fires that have popped up throughout the area.



Pigeon Forge Fire Department Chief Tony Watson blames Wednesday’s severe weather for complicating the fight.

“You’ve got these heavy winds pushing fire very hard,” Chief Watson said. “We had to put a lot of firefighters in harm’s way to try to rescue those who needed to be rescued and provide the coverage for them.”

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries after being entrapped by the flames

“They were making one heck of a stand and the road got blocked,” explained Watson. “They had to abandon their vehicles and go back into the black as the fire blew over on top of them. It was a very trying time running that fire command.”

One man was flown to UT Medical Center for injuries. His condition is unknown.

County Mayor Larry Waters is thankful no one has died and no missing persons have been reported. Five firefighting vehicles have been damaged at least 100 structures have been damaged or destroyed.

“I would urge folks that prayed for us last night to continue that, especially praying for folks who have potentially lost homes and property in this devastating fire,” Waters said.

Residents are still asked to stay away from the area as crews continue to work.

“The evacuations continue to be in place because personnel are out there continuing to fight this fire and we need people to observe the evacuation until we get this fire completely under control,” explained Waters.

As of Thursday afternoon, the fire was 30% contained. Emergency officials hope, with calmer weather in the future, containment will start to come easier.

