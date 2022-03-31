ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd Bowles calls replacing Bruce Arians 'bittersweet'

By ROB MAADDI
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Todd Bowles earned his way in the NFL on the defensive side of the ball. He’s not afraid to talk offense. The new head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t be shy about sharing his ideas with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and quarterback Tom...

