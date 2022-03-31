ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Red Hot Chili Peppers Reflect on Their LA Beginnings at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony: ‘I Know This Street Inside Out’

By Jude Zhu
Billboard
Billboard
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

The legendary Los Angeles alt-rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday (March 31). The band’s on-again, off-again (and now back on again) guitarist John Frusciante reunited with lead singer Anthony Kiedis , bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith to receive the honor. Frusciante played on the band’s 12th album, Unlimited Love , which is due Friday.

Friends of the band, including Bob Forrest, George Clinton and Woody Harrelson, came to the ceremony and gave speeches.

“I hope that I had a little bit to do with their career, but they had it made no matter what anybody said,” said Clinton, who produced the band’s second record, Freaky Styley, and went on to develop a close bond with the band. “They were on their way to be the stars that they are today. They walked these streets so much, their footprints should already be in the sidewalk.”

The band members each had their own L.A. memory to share, starting with Flea. “When I was 11 years old, I panhandled on this street,” he recalled. “I know this street inside out. The street knows me. Whenever we traveled around the world, the street has always been a part of me.”

“We started out playing dive bars up and down the street and making a handful of people dance and come to life,” Kiedis said. “But as time went on, we stuck together as a team and as a band and now we can make everybody dance and feel joy, and we’ve been connected to this life and this experience.”

The Chili Peppers’ star is the 2,717th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame . In February, the band released “Black Summer,” their first song to feature Frusciante in 16 years, as the lead single from their upcoming album Unlimited Love , which is produced by Rick Rubin.

Watch the Walk of Fame star unveiling ceremony below:

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Rubin
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
George Clinton
Person
Anthony Kiedis
Person
John Frusciante
HollywoodLife

Tommy Lee Reveals He Spoke To Taylor Hawkins Hours Before His Death: ‘Words’ Are ‘Difficult’

Tommy Lee shared a heartfelt response to friend and fellow drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death, sharing that words are “difficult” at this time. Losing a friend is never easy, and clearly, for drummer Tommy Lee, 59, the unexpected shock of losing friend Taylor Hawkins at just 50 has been overwhelming. Taking to his Instagram to open up about the loss, Tommy wrote out an in-depth post discussing how he spoke with Taylor just shortly before his death, sharing: “I wish this was some s***y dream.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Peppers#Hot Peppers#Red Hot Chili Peppers
B98.5

Country Hitmaker Brad Martin Dead at 48

Country singer Brad Martin has died. The singer-songwriter, who scored one solo hit via Epic Records in the early 2000s and also played in a county duo signed to Curb Records, died on Friday (March 11) at the age of 48. According to his biography at Allmusic.com, Martin grew up...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Had 10 Substances in His System Before His Death, Officials Say

Amid the investigation into Taylor Hawkins’ death, Colombian authorities found that the late Foo Fighters drummer had 10 drugs in his system. Per a translation of a statement from the country’s General of the Nation in Fiscalía on Saturday, March 26, a preliminary toxicology test revealed the presence of different substances. The report found that Hawkins allegedly […]
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bradenton Herald

Watch New Orleans singer stun ‘American Idol’ judges with voice ‘from another lifetime’

A New Orleans soul singer is headed to Hollywood after blowing away the “American Idol” judges, even bringing one of them to their feet. Kevin Gullage, 22, stunned judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie with his soulful cover of Otis Redding’s “That’s How Strong My Love Is” during the latest round of auditions, which aired Sunday, March 20. He joins over 150 contestants set to compete in Hollywood Week, putting him one step closer to becoming the next American Idol.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
Deadline

Laurel Goodwin Dies: Elvis Presley Co-Star, Last Surviving Cast Member Of ‘Star Trek’ Pilot, Was 79

Click here to read the full article. Laurel Goodwin, an actor who made her movie debut at age 19 opposite Elvis Presley in the 1962 feature Girls! Girls! Girls! and four years later played a crew member in the original, failed Star Trek pilot starring Jeffery Hunter, died February 25. She was 79. Her death was announced by her sister Maureen Scott. A cause was not disclosed. Born in Wichita, Kansas, and relocating to California with her family during World War II, Goodwin studied drama at San Francisco State University and was soon signed to a contract with Paramount Pictures. She debuted...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

410
Followers
871
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy