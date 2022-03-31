ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee man convicted in 2019 deaths of 2 men outside bar

SFGate
 1 day ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in two stabbing deaths outside a Nashville bar in 2019. Michael Mosley was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths, attempted...

www.sfgate.com

iheart.com

Escaped Camel Kills Two Men in Tennessee

In a bizarre story out of Tennessee, a crazed camel managed to escape from a petting zoo and, in the ensuing chaos, killed two unfortunate men who came across the rampaging creature. The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred last Thursday afternoon at a location known as Shirley Farms in the community of Obion. Although the circumstances surrounding how the event began are uncertain at this time, the local sheriff's office indicated that their involvement began when they received a call about a loose camel in the area that was "attacking people."
TENNESSEE STATE
Fox 19

Toledo man convicted in death of his infant niece

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has been convicted of killing his 5-month-old niece. According to court documents, Ronnie Nelson was found guilty on Thursday of murder and felonious assault in the death of 5-month-old Ava Pope. According to police records, the child was found unresponsive in the 5000...
TOLEDO, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Remains of woman missing since Thanksgiving found in Mississippi, officials say

Human remains found in Mississippi were of a Memphis woman who had been missing since Thanksgiving, according to authorities. Officials discovered the body of Ashley McDonald, 27, in Charleston, Mississippi, the Memphis Police Department confirmed to McClatchy News. The remains were found Feb. 11 along a gravel road in Tallahatchie...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Authorities: Inmate killed in attack at California prison

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — An inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison, authorities said Sunday. Staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Convicted Of Murder In Stowe Township Bar Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A jury found a man guilty of killing another man outside a bar in Stowe Township. Omarr Harris was convicted of third degree murder and two firearms violations in the death of Ernest Dixon. Harris shot and killed Dixon outside Shooters Bar in 2019. Police said after Harris pulled out a gun, Dixon lunged at him, then Harris shot Dixon. He died at the hospital. The jury returned the verdict after two hours of deliberation following a day and a half of testimony. A sentencing date hasn’t been set yet.
PITTSBURGH, PA
SFGate

Arrest made in Oakland gun battle that killed bystander

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a January gun battle between rival gang members that killed a bystander, police said. John Avalos was shot in the head when at least 14 people fired 200 rounds during the gunfight on Jan. 21, according to investigators.
OAKLAND, CA
WSMV

Man arrested for pulling a knife outside Broadway bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Thursday afternoon for causing a scene outside a bar on Broadway while holding a knife. According to the arrest affidavit, 26-year-old Ryan Edwards was asked to leave the Nashville Underground bar on Broadway around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday. During his...
NASHVILLE, TN
SFGate

Missing Oakland girl, 16, found dead at Sacramento apartment

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl reported missing in Oakland was found dead with a gunshot wound at an apartment in Sacramento, authorities said. Police responding to a call on March 17 discovered Marcella Bernal-Garcia with at least one gunshot wound at the residence east of downtown, the Sacramento Bee reported. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Video contrasts police depiction of stun gun on Black man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee police officer who used his stun gun on a DoorDash driver wrote an arrest report saying the man had become argumentative while denying he was speeding, refused to hand over identifying information, demanded to see a supervisor and stayed in his car when ordered to get out.
NASHVILLE, TN

