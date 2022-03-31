ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

What’s Your Favorite Latin Collaboration of March 2022? Vote!

By Jessica Roiz
 1 day ago

The year is flying by, with April just a few hours away, and in true Billboard fashion, we’re asking readers to vote for their favorite Latin collaboration of the month.

In March, we saw how Ana Barbara brought to life her collab with Cristian Castro, which was eight years in the making. Miky Woodz came strong with his hard-hitting reggaeton alongside Nio Garcia and Jay Wheeler. Maria Becerra flaunted her bachata side by joining Prince Royce on his track. And J Balvin teamed up with Ed Sheeran for not one, but two collaborations.

On that note, Sebastian Yatra reeled in John Legend for a feel-good bilingual remix of his “Tacones Rojos.”

Last month, our readers crowned Becky G and Karol G with their sin-pelos-en-la-lengua banger “Mamiii,” nabbing more than 50 percent of the votes. At a close second with nearly 40 percent of the votes were new lovebirds Duki and Emilia Mernes with “Esto Recien Empieza.”

What’s the best Latin collab of March? Below, check out 10 tracks that were featured on Billboard in the past 31 days and vote!

The 2021 winners for favorite Latin collaborations were Maria Becerra and Cazzu’s “Animal” (January 2021), VF7 and Lunay’s “Codigo Secreto” (February 2021), Danny Ocean and Justin Quiles’ “Cuantas Veces” (March 2021), Sebastian Yatra and Myke Towers’ “Pareja del Año” (April 2021), J Balvin and Maria Becerra’s “Que Mas Pues” (May 2021), Nobeat and Khea’s “Medio Crazy” (June 2021), Enrique Iglesias and Farruko’s “Me Pasé” (July 2021), Sebastian Yatra and Jhay Cortez’s “Delincuente” (August 2021), Sofia Reyes and Becky G’s “Mal de Amores” (September 2021), Anitta and Saweetie’s “Faking Love” (October 2021). (Editor’s note: There were no polls for November and December 2021.)

