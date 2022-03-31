ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Newark's Romer Enters Race for 25th House District

By Delaware Public Media
delawarepublic.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe race to fill the soon-to-be open seat in Delaware’s 25th House District is taking shape with a Democratic challenger entering the contest. Longtime State Representative John Kowalko (D- Newark South) announced in January he would not seek reelection. That’s prompted two political newcomers to vye...

www.delawarepublic.org

Comments / 3

Bill Welte
1d ago

All I can say is if you like GAS prices where they are vote for Romer and the ideals of the socialist democratic party. Other wise vote for LYNN MEY and stop the insanity !

Reply
3
