Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 11:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clinton; Dubuque; Jackson; Jones Moderate To Heavy Snow Continues Snow continues to move eastward across portions of far northeast Iowa and into northwest Illinois through midday. Some of the snow was heavy and reducing visibility down to a half mile or less in areas. In addition, the heavy snowfall rates were producing snow and slush covered roads north of Highway 30, especially secondary roads. The snow will diminish from west to east at Stockton and Mount Carroll Illinois after 1 PM CDT. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions and sharply reduced visibility if you`re planning to travel in these areas through early afternoon. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.

CLINTON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO