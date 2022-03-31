Prom etiquette tips for a memorable night

Following their dramatic breakup on ‘The Bachelor’ finale, Clayton Echard and Susie Evans came face-to-face at ‘After the Final Rose’ to reveal where they stand today. Susie Evans rejected Clayton Echard at the final rose ceremony on season 26 of The Bachelor. He professed his love to her, but she did not feel the same way back, and she ended their relationship, leaving Clayton as a single man following a season of ups and downs. The finale was filmed back in December, and after it aired on March 15, Clayton and Susie appeared on After the Final Rose to update viewers on what happened in the months since.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 17 DAYS AGO