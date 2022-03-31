ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

65,000+ lose power in Metro Detroit as 50 mph wind gusts damage lines

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LVeBi_0evqdlF600

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) — More than 65,000 DTE Energy customers in Metro Detroit had their power knocked out Thursday as high winds hit the area.

AccuWeather meteorologists said a powerful cold front sweeping across the state during the morning hours brought equally powerful winds of 20 to 25 mph, and gusts clocking in at double that.

Powerful gusts of around 50 mph brought down tree limbs and power lines in Macomb County and Oakland County.

Some of the biggest outages Sterling Heights, Taylor, Roseville, Chesterfield Township and Royal Oak.

One Royal Oak resident told WWJ the gusts were so strong, her small dog was lifted sideways off the ground while out on a morning walk.

Peak winds were expected to last until noon before tampering off. A Wind Advisory issued by the National Weather Service expired at 2 p.m., and conditions calmed as the day went on.

Just before 8 p.m., DTE said there were just over 9,000 homes and businesses still without power, with more than 1,200 crews in the field working to restore service.

"Fortunately our system held up pretty well today...other than a couple, a handful of very major outages," DTE Energy President Trevor Lauer said, speaking live on WWJ. "Just all-in-all we have a lot of single customer outages that were caused by trees coming down in people's yards."

DTE reminds residents, as always, to keep at least 20 feet away from any downed power lines and anything they are in contact with, and always consider damaged lines live and dangerous.

If you see a downed power line, remember to stay 20 feet away and keep children and pets away from the area. You can report outages and down power lines at outage.dteenergy.com or on the DTE mobile app.

Posted by DTE Energy on Thursday, March 31, 2022

Officials in Warren said they were dealing with multiple downed lines in the northeast side of town. Police were patrolling the area at several intersections due to traffic lights being out, including at 11 Mile Rd. and Groesbeck, and 12 Mile and 13 Mile in the Schoenherr Rd. area.

"We have deployed the CERT/Citizen Emergency Response Team to assist police at intersections. A power line fell on a car in that area! Situation is very fluid with new problems occurring," Warren Mayor Jim Fouts said.

Lauer said DTE will have the lights back on for 95% of Metro Detroit customers by Thursday tonight, with the rest taken care of "pretty early" on Friday. - CHECK THE OUTAGE MAP -

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Winter Weather Woes: Maryland Area Sees Wind Gusts And Snow

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Most of Maryland woke up to a mix of winter weather on Saturday. People who ventured out of their homes and roamed around town say this comes with living in Maryland this time of the year.  A late winter storm proved spring hasn’t sprung in Maryland.  Wind gusts accompanied several inches of snow through parts of the state, reducing visibility on the roadways.  BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport said it had teams in place before dawn to help keep the airfield safe, and airlines operating. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said it also had crews in place but those crews...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Macomb County, MI
Business
City
Southfield, MI
Oakland County, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Industry
County
Macomb County, MI
Royal Oak, MI
Business
City
Royal Oak, MI
Oakland County, MI
Industry
City
Sterling Heights, MI
Macomb County, MI
Industry
City
Chesterfield Township, MI
City
Roseville, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

This Three Rivers Woman Has Had ENOUGH of Drivers Destroying Her Yard

If you have ever lived on a corner, you probably have experienced the wrath of some very horrible drivers. Why when some people come to a corner, they feel the need to drive over your grass I do not know. The cost of their insurance if they have any must be very high. One woman in Three Rivers Michigan has had enough and went to Facebook to voice or write her opinion. She wrote on a Three Rivers Group Facebook page the following:
THREE RIVERS, MI
Cars 108

Did You Know There’s a Mini Mackinac Bridge Located in Mid-Michigan?

I had no idea that there was a miniature Mackinac Bridge that spans over a small body of water (pond) in mid-Michigan. It truly is the the tiniest version of the Mackinac Bridge that you can actually walk across. What makes this bridge so strange isn't the size of it, but rather it's location. The bridge sits above a small body of water at a storage facility.
POLITICS
1240 WJIM

Some of the Largest Earth Cracks in the Great Lakes Area are in Michigan

I love exploring our state. There are so many cool features...from waterfalls, to mountains, to so many lakes, and even large earth cracks. I discovered these things in the northeast region of the lower peninsula recently. At one point, the area where these large earth cracks are found was actually a tourist attraction. Over the years people have stopped flocking to see these works of nature, but thankfully, the 76 year old Mystery Valley Karst Preserve and Nature Sanctuary is still maintained for visitors in Presque Isle County, just north of Alpena.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Power Lines#Extreme Weather#Dte Energy#Accuweather#Wind Advisory
ClickOnDetroit.com

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken to open 12 new locations in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is planning to expand its food footprint in Metro Detroit in the coming years. The chicken restaurant, founded in Ohio back in 1966, announced last week that it recently entered into the “largest market development agreement in the history of the brand,” which includes an expansion of 12 new restaurants in the Detroit area over the next seven years, according to a release posted to QSR Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
NWS
AOL Corp

Massive March storm to bring heavy snow, high winds and severe storms to millions

On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
FLORIDA STATE
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy