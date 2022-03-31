Pistons' Luka Garza: Out with sprained ankle

The saying is usually “from rags to riches,” but for the Knicks this NBA season, they have gone from “rich to rags” in the sense that they have gone from the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference last year to missing the playoffs this season. Currently 34-42...
The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three games in a row, and Doc Rivers isn’t letting his bench take the blame for the latest defeat. The Sixers lost to the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Thursday night, getting outscored by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Philly’s bench was criticized for scoring only eight points. But Rivers doesn’t think it’s the bench’s fault. Instead, the Sixers head coach thinks James Harden was taking a lot of shots (and not delivering).
Phoenix Suns (62-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (54-23, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns visit the Memphis Grizzlies. Booker ranks 10th in the league averaging 26.4 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 34-14 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis...
The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers will go down as one of the most legendary teams in NBA history for taking down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after having fallen to a 3-1 deficit. It was one of the best series' LeBron James has ever played and is the perfect chapter of his tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
BOSTON (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Kyle Lowry added 23 and the Miami Heat rallied in the fourth quarter to hold off the Boston Celtics 106-98 on Wednesday night to stay atop a tight race for the Eastern Conference’s top seed. Bam Adebayo finished with 17...
No matter what happens in the playoffs with the Miami Heat, team president Pat Riley and the Heat’s front-office will be entering the NBA offseason looking for ways to better their championship odds. Every year, Miami is always aggressive in pursuing the best-of-the-best and this offseason will be no...
DETROIT–The Philadelphia 76ers had themselves a tough night overall as they fell to the team with the second to worst record in the East in the Detroit Pistons on the road 102-94. Joel Embiid had himself a big night scoring 37 points and pulling down 15 rebounds, but the bench unit couldn’t help.
Detroit Pistons (21-56, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (22-54, 14th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -4; over/under is 220. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder host Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in a non-conference matchup. The Thunder are 10-28...
Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson (thigh) is listed as doubtful for Friday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Jackson is not expected to suit up on Friday night after the Grizzlies' forward was listed as doubtful for thigh injury management reasons. Expect Kyle Anderson to see more playing time against a Suns' team ranked second in defensive rating.
CHICAGO -- — DeMar DeRozan did everything he could to carry the Chicago Bulls to a much-needed victory. The only glitch came in the closing seconds of regulation. That's when he missed the potential go-ahead free throw after making his first two to tie it. In the end, it...
Batum (ankle) is out Friday against the Bucks, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Most of the Clippers' key players are resting Friday, so plenty of value has suddenly opened up for daily fantasy leagues. At forward, more minutes should be available for Robert Covington, Terance Mann, Amir Coffey and Rodney Hood.
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Ziaire Williams is starting in Friday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Williams will make his 29th appearance in Memphis' starting lineup after Desmond Bane was ruled out with ankle soreness. In a difficult spot against a Suns' team allowing a 106.5 defensive rating, our models project Williams to score 20.7 FanDuel points.
March 2022 in the NBA closes out in very fitting fashion, with another player scoring 50 points. DeMar DeRozan dropped 50 on the Los Angeles Clippers in a 135-130 overtime victory for the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night at the United Center. And it was a pretty wild comeback by the Bulls (who trailed by as many as 16 points), led of course by DeRozan.
Detroit Pistons small forward Isaiah Livers (concussion) will play in Thursday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. After a four-game absence, Livers will make his return at home on Thursday night. In a matchup against a Philly unit ranked ninth in defensive rating, our models project Livers to score 14.8 FanDuel points.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Anderson will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jaren Jackson Jr. back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Anderson to play 15.0 minutes against the Spurs. Anderson's Wednesday projection...
Whiteside's MRI confirmed that he suffered a minor bone spur fracture, and he can proceed with play as long as it isn't painful, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Whiteside's injury is expected to heal on its own, and there are no medical procedures required. This means the center will be able to play as pain allows him to. Expect Greg Monroe to carry the backup center load until Whiteside is able to return.
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jevon Carter is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Carter will get the start on Friday with four of the Bucks' starters ruled out. Our models expect him to play 25.0 minutes against the Clippers. Carter's Friday projection includes 10.0...
The Philadelphia 76ers are trending in the wrong direction at the wrong time with three straight losses to end March. None of those defeats was worse than a 102-94 loss to the floundering Detroit Pistons on Thursday. Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, led the...
