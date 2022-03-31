Pistons' Cory Joseph: Cleared to play

In what was projected to be an easy victory by most, the Philadelphia 76ers fell flat on their face on Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons. Joel Embiid posted his usual MVP-level stat line with 37 points and 15 rebounds on an efficient 11-for-19 from the field and 14-for-16 from the free throw line. But aside from some middling contributions from Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey, he didn’t get much support.

