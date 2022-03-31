ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons' Cory Joseph: Cleared to play

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Joseph (back) will be available for Thursday's game...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers calls out James Harden after 76ers' loss to lowly Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three games in a row, and Doc Rivers isn’t letting his bench take the blame for the latest defeat. The Sixers lost to the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Thursday night, getting outscored by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Philly’s bench was criticized for scoring only eight points. But Rivers doesn’t think it’s the bench’s fault. Instead, the Sixers head coach thinks James Harden was taking a lot of shots (and not delivering).
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Destroys Nick Wright For Asking What Giannis Antetokounmpo Is If KD Is A God: “A God. Just Like You Are But U Rather Be A Peasant.”

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of their incredible second-round playoff series last night. And much like the playoffs last year, the Bucks escaped by the skin of their teeth with a win over the Nets. Both Giannis and KD played great, but one NBA analyst couldn't help but take some digs at Durant's expense.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Reacts To His Beef With Coach Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem: “Everything's Not Going To Be All Good. Everything’s Not Going To Be All Bad. We Understand That.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Doc Rivers throws James Harden under the bus after Sixers’ embarrassing loss vs. Pistons

In what was projected to be an easy victory by most, the Philadelphia 76ers fell flat on their face on Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons. Joel Embiid posted his usual MVP-level stat line with 37 points and 15 rebounds on an efficient 11-for-19 from the field and 14-for-16 from the free throw line. But aside from some middling contributions from Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey, he didn’t get much support.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Cory Joseph
FOX Sports

Booker and the Suns take on the Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns (62-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (54-23, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns visit the Memphis Grizzlies. Booker ranks 10th in the league averaging 26.4 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 34-14 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Richard Jefferson Admits 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Wouldn't Have Completed 3-1 Comeback If Draymond Green Didn't Get Suspended: "I Thank Draymond When I See Him"

The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers will go down as one of the most legendary teams in NBA history for taking down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after having fallen to a 3-1 deficit. It was one of the best series' LeBron James has ever played and is the perfect chapter of his tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
numberfire.com

Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) doubtful for Friday's contest against Suns

Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson (thigh) is listed as doubtful for Friday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Jackson is not expected to suit up on Friday night after the Grizzlies' forward was listed as doubtful for thigh injury management reasons. Expect Kyle Anderson to see more playing time against a Suns' team ranked second in defensive rating.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons
CBS Sports

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Remains out Friday

Brogdon (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Brogdon will be unavailable for a seventh consecutive game for rest purposes. Tyrese Haliburton and Keifer Sykes are in line for increased run once again.
NBA
numberfire.com

Bojan Bogdanovic starting for Jazz on Thursday, Juan Hernangomez coming off the bench

Utah Jazz guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Bogdanovic will return to the starting lineup on Thursday with Juan Hernangomez moving back to the bench. Our models expect him to play 30.20 minutes against the Lakers. Bogdanovic's Thursday projection includes...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Jazz's Juancho Hernangomez: Reverts back to bench role

Hernangomez will come off the bench in Thursday's contest against the Lakers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports. Hernangomez will return to the bench Thursday as typical starter Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) is returning from an extended absence. The forward started in seven of the Jazz's last eight games and averaged 6.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 22.6 minutes over that stretch.
NBA
ESPN

Indiana takes on Detroit, aims to stop 6-game skid

Detroit Pistons (22-56, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-53, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to break its six-game slide when the Pacers play Detroit. The Pacers have gone 2-13 against division opponents. Indiana is 12-17 when it turns the ball over less than...
NBA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Playing Thursday

MacKinnon (upper body) will be in action against the Sharks on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. Despite initial fears that MacKinnon had suffered a serious long-term injury, the world-class center will return to the lineup after missing just one contest. In his last 10 contests, the 26-year-old Halifax native racked up five goals and 11 assists, including seven power-play points. With MacKinnon healthy, he figures to immediately reclaim his spot on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Not practicing Thursday

Ovechkin took a "maintenance day" and did not participate in Thursday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. El-Bashir goes on to note that head coach Peter Laviolette expects Ovechkin to be available for Friday's practice. The 36-year-old has been a solid performer once again in his 17th NHL campaign, with 13 goals and 20 points -- albeit alongside a meager minus-11 rating -- in his last 21 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Runs at 50 percent Thursday

Hayes (ankle) ran at 50 percent and took grounders Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Hayes suffered a minor right ankle sprain in a workout last weekend but has been able to continue participating in baseball activities other than baserunning. It was encouraging to see him run in a straight line Thursday, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss any time to begin the regular season. If the 25-year-old can run at full intensity in the coming days, it wouldn't be surprising to see him avoid a trip to the injured list.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy