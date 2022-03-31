ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SDSU class explores Selena's impact on the conversation around Mexican-American identity

By Harrison Patiño
KPBS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSelena Quintanilla-Perez, the late pop star known as “The Queen of Tejano,” died 27 years ago Thursday. At the height of her career, she was a superstar caught between two cultures. She was just crossing over...

