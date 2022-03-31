ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland’s new congressional map awaits Governor approval

By Ya-Marie Sesay
 1 day ago

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Remapping Maryland’s congressional map may finally come to an end — the new map reached the governor’s desk on Thursday.

Drawing the congressional map fairly is what Governor Larry Hogan says he wants to see.

New Maryland congressional map approved by House, headed to Hogan’s desk

“So that’s a big step for free and fair elections. We were very pleased with the judge’s ruling. And the fact that the legislature was required to come up with and draw new maps as of yesterday, and they came up with some,” Hogan said at an event on Thursday.

The newly passed map has more compact districts, and some areas have been separated. Hogan says he hasn’t looked over the map in detail just yet.

“I haven’t looked at the map and we’re not gonna have any comments about it until we see what the judge customer oh, probably next week, we might talk about that. We’re just going to continue to keep fighting for fair maps and let citizens be involved in picking their representatives rather than you know, the politicians picking their voter’s big party lines,” said Hogan.

The biggest question in several people’s minds is why should Maryland residents care about the redistricting maps?

“They really want to pick their elected representatives and this is something that you know, (the) legislature just chose to ignore the overwhelming majority of Marylanders. And the judge said they were violating the law. It’s about getting fair representation. It’s very hard of our democracy is free and fair elections,” he said.

Maryland congressional map deemed unconstitutional in court ruling

The Maryland Attorney General announced they plan to file an appeal for the maps that were denied.
As for the newly passed maps, a circut court judge will look over it and a hearing is set for Friday.

