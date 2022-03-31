ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Cherry Night celebrates D.C. nightlife and entertainment

By Lex Juarez
WDVM 25
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Cherry Night, the newest one-night-only cherry blossom-themed celebration, is on Thursday, March 31. The National Cherry Blossom Festival planned the event as a way to help people rediscover the District’s nightlife.

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington helped to plan the evening, which is going on in 10 exclusive venues. Throughout the night, people attending can enjoy themed food, cocktails, music and blossom decor. Additionally, there will be prizes given out at the venues.

Cherry Night is an extension of Cherry Picks, which is a program that showcases restaurants in the city.

People attending Cherry Night must RSVP, and it is free to do so.

The venues are listed below:

  • Blackfinn Ameripub – 1620 I St NW
  • Dew Drop Inn – 2801 8th St NE
  • Dirty Habit DC – 555 8th St NW
  • Fred & Stilla at The Ven at Embassy Row – 2015 Massachusetts Ave NW
  • metrobar DC – 640 Rhode Island Ave NE
  • Tavern at Ivy City Smokehouse – 1356 Okie St NE
  • Tonic at Quigley’s – 2036 G St. NW
  • Swingers Crazy Golf – 1330 19th St NW
  • Wunder Garten – 1101 First St NE
  • Zebbie’s Garden – 1223 Connecticut Ave NW

Click here to RSVP.

WDVM 25

