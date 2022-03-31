ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

2 homeless encampments set to be cleared in next 30 days

By Lex Juarez
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BFNlq_0evqcBq700

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two places in the District where people experiencing homelessness stay will be cleared and closed by May, according to the National Park Service (NPS). Advocates for the homeless estimate this could displace about 50 people.

Mayor Bowser aims to invest $10 million in Black Homeownership Fund

NPS is planning to clear the encampments at Columbus Circle (in front of Union Station) and at the Corner of 13th and I Streets, Northwest. In a letter to the Deputy Mayor for the District of Columbia Health and Human Services, the Superintendent of the National Mall and Memorial Parks said that each encampment poses “imminent threats to public health and safety that warrant temporary closures of the areas.”

NPS said there have been multiple reports of drug activity, violence and unsanitary conditions at the parks. According to the letter, United States Park Police have tried to intervene with the issues to no avail. Therefore, NPS is taking the step of clearing and closing the areas to remedy the parks and make sure the area is safe for the general public.

The park service is charging the city with finding housing for the individuals who currently live at these sites. However, according to the letter, the parks will be cleared out by May, regardless of if housing is found for all of the people currently staying at these areas.

Advocates for the homeless are concerned with the time frame, especially after talking to city officials who said there is not currently a plan in place to find everyone housing.

5 fetuses found inside DC home of anti-abortion activist

Ami Angell, Founder of H3 Project said, “This is their house. This is their livelihood. All of the items they own in the world are in these tents, and they don’t know where to go. So, there is fear in the air. There is concern in the air. There is frustration, and rightfully so.”

Randall Baldree, a man who has been living in a tent at Columbus Circle for the past year, said, “The next 30 days is a short time to give somebody to find a place to live unless you’re going to put them in a shelter.”

Angell hopes that there will be an extension to the timeline if housing is not found before May.

The National Park Service is not taking interviews on the plans at this time, but Spokesperson Mike Litterst issued the below statement:

The National Park Service (NPS) is coordinating with the DC Department of Human Services (DCDHS) to provide increased social services to individuals in encampments prior to closing the encampments at Columbus Plaza (in front of Union Station) and Reservation 173 (11th and I streets NW). The NPS has made a formal request to DCDHS to provide housing for the current occupants at the site. The NPS will close the encampments in early May to address threats to public health and safety in those areas. The United States Park Police reports numerous instances of criminal activity and violence in these parks and closing these encampments will allow the NPS to ensure the safety of the general public and those living in the encampments.

While camping in national parks in Washington, DC is prohibited, the NPS has followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 recommendations and the District of Columbia’s practice of allowing encampments to remain on park land during the pandemic. The NPS is abiding by this recommendation whenever possible; however, it is our responsibility to consider the overall health and safety of all park users and neighbors and the condition of park resources.

The NPS will remove encampments when it determines that a site poses a significant, continuing, security, health or safety risk. The NPS evaluates each park individually and makes operational decisions based on what we find. Prior to taking any action that would affect people living in encampments we will give individuals ample notice, except in cases of immediately hazardous conditions. The NPS is committed to taking a social services-first approach and will continue to work closely with DCDHS and community partners to connect people living in encampments with resources and housing.

Spokesperson Mike Litterst, National Park Service

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

Brenda S Lee
1d ago

1. why just black ownership program?2. you keep saying you want to help the black community, education, etc but where is this money? I haven't seen you help anyone yet...

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Alaska congressman Don Young dies on flight

Alaska congressman Don Young has died aged 88, almost half a century after being elected to Congress.Mr Young was believed to have been returning home to Alaska on Friday when he lost consciousness during a flight, his chief of staff Jack Ferguson toldAnchorage Daily News.The aircraft was descending when the Republican, and the longest-serving member of Congress, lost consciousness. In a statement on Friday, his office said: “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 43

Homeowners could get up to $50,000 to make repairs under proposed bill

LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
LANCASTER, PA
Reuters

Evacuation order issued for avalanche-stricken Anchorage suburb

ANCHORAGE, Alaska March 27 (Reuters) - Residents of a suburb of Anchorage in Alaska were ordered on Sunday to evacuate a mountainous area after one massive avalanche buried a road and another huge slide was considered imminent. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson issued the evacuation order, citing "a grave and immediate...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Cape Gazette

Bidens seek variance to build wall at North Shores home

In a world where almost everything is regulated, even President Joe Biden isn’t immune to government bureaucracy. Months ago, the Cape Gazette reported the Department of Homeland Security, with the Secret Service as the subagency, awarded a $455,000 contract to Rehoboth’s Turnstone Builders for “purchase and installation of security fencing at 32 Farview, Rehoboth Delaware.” That’s the address of Biden’s home in North Shores, about a mile north Rehoboth Beach. He purchased the property in 2017.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
The Independent

Montana governor kills mountain lion monitored by national park staff

Montana governor Greg Gianforte chased a mountain lion up a tree with a pack of dogs, then shot and killed it.The shooting took place on US Forest Service land southwest of Emigrant, Montana in late December. The mountain lion, a five-year-old, was being monitored via GPS collar by staff biologists at Yellowstone National Park who knew it as M220. “The governor and friends tracked the lion on public lands,” Mr Gianforte’s press secretary Brooke Stroyke wrote in a statement to The Washington Post. “As the group got closer to the lion, members of the group, who have a...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#National Parks Service#The National Park Service
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Montanan

A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone

The isolated and rugged Yellowstone region remained a “hole” in the map of North America until the 1870s.  Indigenous North Americans knew the area well, but it was one of the last places on the continent to be explored by Euro-Americans. Indigenous North Americans have long known of the wonders of Yellowstone.  Archeological evidence shows that […] The post A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TRAVEL
New Haven Register

Widllife officials remove cougars that killed bighorn sheep

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Three now-dead cougars that found their way onto Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island handily hunted down its bighorn sheep herd to as few as 35 of the prized Rocky Mountain ungulates. Although an initial sum, it’s the lowest sheep count on the isle in...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Groups halt grazing in Elkhorn Mountains

Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council successfully halt grazing and sagebrush-juniper burning in the Elkhorn Mountains Wildlife Management Area A federal district court ruled in favor of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council in a lawsuit to force the Bureau of Land Management to conduct an adequate environmental […] The post Groups halt grazing in Elkhorn Mountains appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Kaleah Mcilwain

Recent food establishments to close

(Baltimore City Health Department) The Baltimore City Health Department continues closing down food establishments for operating without a license and other city violations. Restaurants shut down for operating without a license were Clean Juice Baltimore on Whetstone Way, La Katiza on Reisterstown Road, Port McHenry Tavern on Riverview Avenue and Pizza Master on Washington Boulevard, according to the health department.
Daily Montanan

Wolverine research underway again in Glacier National Park

One of the first wolverine studies in the lower 48 states took place in Glacier National Park from 2002 to 2008, and now, research on the ferocious and rarely seen carnivore is again underway in the park.  “It’s exciting to see the park back in the wolverine business,” said Doug Mitchell, head of the Glacier […] The post Wolverine research underway again in Glacier National Park appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WILDLIFE
WTOP

Possible tornado touches down in Tysons

After severe storms rolled through the D.C. area Thursday night, the National Weather Service on Friday morning will assess whether a tornado touched down in the Tysons area of Fairfax County, Virginia. Two gas stations on Chain Bridge Road in the Tysons Corner area had damages from what could be...
CBS New York

NYC officials vacating homeless encampments across city

NEW YORK -- City officials confirmed Saturday that an initiative is underway to vacate and clean up homeless encampments.Describing cardboard boxes and makeshift tents as inhumane living conditions, Mayor Eric Adams says the city is cracking down on homeless encampments."I'm not going to have an inhumane city that allows people to live in an inhumane, dangerous environment, no restrooms no showers, no ways to take care of themselves," he said.At an event Saturday, the mayor announced a two-week blitz of the camps is well underway.A task force made up of city officials, including NYPD members, is currently visiting more than...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

California’s Hollister Fire Threatens Homes

For many Americans across the United States, March is typically one of the wettest, rainiest months of the year. However, in California, where Outsiders within the state continue to endure a decades-long megadrought, wildfires continue to strike at all times of the year. That said, firefighters in Santa Barbara County are faced with a wicked blaze as the Hollister Fire, which ignited Saturday, has begun to threaten area homes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy