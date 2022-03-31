2 homeless encampments set to be cleared in next 30 days

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two places in the District where people experiencing homelessness stay will be cleared and closed by May, according to the National Park Service (NPS). Advocates for the homeless estimate this could displace about 50 people.

NPS is planning to clear the encampments at Columbus Circle (in front of Union Station) and at the Corner of 13th and I Streets, Northwest. In a letter to the Deputy Mayor for the District of Columbia Health and Human Services, the Superintendent of the National Mall and Memorial Parks said that each encampment poses “imminent threats to public health and safety that warrant temporary closures of the areas.”

NPS said there have been multiple reports of drug activity, violence and unsanitary conditions at the parks. According to the letter, United States Park Police have tried to intervene with the issues to no avail. Therefore, NPS is taking the step of clearing and closing the areas to remedy the parks and make sure the area is safe for the general public.

The park service is charging the city with finding housing for the individuals who currently live at these sites. However, according to the letter, the parks will be cleared out by May, regardless of if housing is found for all of the people currently staying at these areas.

Advocates for the homeless are concerned with the time frame, especially after talking to city officials who said there is not currently a plan in place to find everyone housing.

Ami Angell, Founder of H3 Project said, “This is their house. This is their livelihood. All of the items they own in the world are in these tents, and they don’t know where to go. So, there is fear in the air. There is concern in the air. There is frustration, and rightfully so.”

Randall Baldree, a man who has been living in a tent at Columbus Circle for the past year, said, “The next 30 days is a short time to give somebody to find a place to live unless you’re going to put them in a shelter.”

Angell hopes that there will be an extension to the timeline if housing is not found before May.

The National Park Service is not taking interviews on the plans at this time, but Spokesperson Mike Litterst issued the below statement:

“ The National Park Service (NPS) is coordinating with the DC Department of Human Services (DCDHS) to provide increased social services to individuals in encampments prior to closing the encampments at Columbus Plaza (in front of Union Station) and Reservation 173 (11th and I streets NW). The NPS has made a formal request to DCDHS to provide housing for the current occupants at the site. The NPS will close the encampments in early May to address threats to public health and safety in those areas. The United States Park Police reports numerous instances of criminal activity and violence in these parks and closing these encampments will allow the NPS to ensure the safety of the general public and those living in the encampments.

While camping in national parks in Washington, DC is prohibited, the NPS has followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 recommendations and the District of Columbia’s practice of allowing encampments to remain on park land during the pandemic. The NPS is abiding by this recommendation whenever possible; however, it is our responsibility to consider the overall health and safety of all park users and neighbors and the condition of park resources.

The NPS will remove encampments when it determines that a site poses a significant, continuing, security, health or safety risk. The NPS evaluates each park individually and makes operational decisions based on what we find. Prior to taking any action that would affect people living in encampments we will give individuals ample notice, except in cases of immediately hazardous conditions. The NPS is committed to taking a social services-first approach and will continue to work closely with DCDHS and community partners to connect people living in encampments with resources and housing. “

Spokesperson Mike Litterst, National Park Service

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.