ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

2 funnel cloud reports from tornado-warned storms

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46YDIN_0evqbwv700

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two funnel clouds were reported from the tornado-warned storms that rolled through Central Virginia Thursday afternoon.

One of the funnel clouds was reported at 1:49 p.m. at Woolridge and Otterdale roads in Moseley.

A second funnel cloud was reported closer to Richmond near Laurel at 2:36 p.m.

The wave of storms with strong winds passed through Central Virginia between 1:30 and 3 p.m. and prompted four tornado warnings.

The first warning was issued from 1:40-2:15 p.m. for the City of Richmond city, northwestern Chesterfield, northwestern Henrico and south central Hanover counties.

The second warning was issued from 2:08-2:45 p.m. for the City of Richmond, northwestern King & Queeen, Henrico, Caroline, Hanover and King William counties.

The third warning was from 2:22-2:45 p.m. for the City of Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover counties.

The fourth and final warning lasted from 2:37-3 p.m. for King & Queen, Richmond (County), Caroline, King William, Westmoreland and Essex counties.

The first storm started to show minor rotation in Nottoway County just before 1:30 p.m. It tracked northeastward (tornado warning issued 1:40 p.m.) and moved across the Richmond metro. It then tracked northeastward towards the Northern Neck. (This storm prompted the 1:40, 2:08 and 2:37 p.m. tornado warnings.)

The second storm developed in southern Chesterfield County around 2 p.m. and then tracked towards the metro. It weakened after moving northeast of Richmond. (This storm prompted the 2:22 p.m. tornado warning.)

A tornado watch remained in effect until 8 p.m. for central and southern Virginia. A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for northern Virginia.

📱 Download CBS 6 News App The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more. CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone

Comments / 2

Related
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moseley, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Laurel, VA
City
Henrico, VA
City
Richmond, VA
City
Hanover, VA
KTVU FOX 2

Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Tornado Watch#Southern Virginia#Funnel#Extreme Weather#Rva#Zachdanielcbs6#King Queen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Kait 8

5th tornado confirmed in Northeast Arkansas

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Weather Service confirmed another tornado touched down from the March 6 storms in Northeast Arkansas. NWS said Saturday an EF-1 tornado touched down around 6 p.m. March 6 in Randolph County, southeast of Dalton. Several small outbuildings were destroyed, shallow trees were uprooted,...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

35K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy