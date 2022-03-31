ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Forest Service ready to respond to increased brush fire risk

By WPTV - Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather conditions this week are keeping Florida Forest Service crews on guard. Gusty winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures could be the perfect recipe for more brush fires, according to Florida Forest Service Wildfire Mitigation Specialist, Miguel Nevarez. Nevarez is part of a small fire-fighting crew based at the...

