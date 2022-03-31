Islanders' Andy Greene: Out Thursday

The Pittsburgh Penguins (40-18-10) have little choice but to erase the Tuesday night disappointment against likely playoff opponent, the New York Rangers, and focus on the Minnesota Wild (41-20-4). Both teams are headed for the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, though Minnesota has surprised many with solid play. The puck drops...
Lehigh Valley's Wade Allison broke a tie 5:21 into the third period and the Penguins missed an opportunity to improve their playoff positioning with a 4-2 loss to the Phantoms on Friday night in Allentown. Despite getting goals early in...
The Detroit Red Wings will face the New York Rangers for the second time this season on Wednesday night. Puck drop from Little Caesars Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on TNT. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network.
Tonight the Buffalo Sabres will honor their longtime announcer Rick Jeanneret with a special banner night. Tonight, the Sabres play host to Nashville, and Buffalo has claimed it RJ Banner night in honor of their longtime announcer Rick Jeanneret who is retiring at the end of the season. During the...
BOSTON — Sean Kuraly couldn't figure out how to get into the building.
The forward decided to walk to TD Garden on Saturday morning for the Blue Jackets' pregame skate, but when he got to the arena, he realized he didn't know which entrance to use.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (30-27-9) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (44-19-5) 7:00 PM ET | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. After sweeping a home-and-home series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the New York Islanders take on New York Rangers on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. The Islanders are coming off a 5-2 win...
Wood (hip) is considered questionable for Saturday's game versus Florida, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. Wood recently made his season debut after undergoing hip surgery in early November, so the Devils clearly want to be cautious with him down the stretch, particularly because New Jersey is in last place in the Metropolitan division. Wood's status against the Panthers may boil down to a game-time decision.
The Detroit Red Wings continued their disturbing trend of averaging at least five goals against tonight at the hands of the Ottawa Senators that also saw 4th line grinder Mathieu Joseph record his first career hat trick while goaltender Mads Sogaard picked up his 1st career NHL win in his 1st career NHL start.
Ovechkin took a "maintenance day" and did not participate in Thursday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. El-Bashir goes on to note that head coach Peter Laviolette expects Ovechkin to be available for Friday's practice. The 36-year-old has been a solid performer once again in his 17th NHL campaign, with 13 goals and 20 points -- albeit alongside a meager minus-11 rating -- in his last 21 games.
Hayes (ankle) ran at 50 percent and took grounders Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Hayes suffered a minor right ankle sprain in a workout last weekend but has been able to continue participating in baseball activities other than baserunning. It was encouraging to see him run in a straight line Thursday, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss any time to begin the regular season. If the 25-year-old can run at full intensity in the coming days, it wouldn't be surprising to see him avoid a trip to the injured list.
MacKinnon (upper body) will be in action against the Sharks on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. Despite initial fears that MacKinnon had suffered a serious long-term injury, the world-class center will return to the lineup after missing just one contest. In his last 10 contests, the 26-year-old Halifax native racked up five goals and 11 assists, including seven power-play points. With MacKinnon healthy, he figures to immediately reclaim his spot on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
Karlsson notched an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Michael Amadio's third-period marker. This gave Karlsson points in consecutive games for the first time since a pair of multi-point efforts Feb. 1 and 8. the 29-year-old center has struggled to put up consistent scoring numbers this season -- he's at 24 points, 103 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 54 contests compared to 39 points in 56 outings in 2020-21.
The New York Islanders drive down to Madison Square Garden to face their cross-town rivals the New York Rangers on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Rangers prediction and pick. The Islanders completed a home-and-home sweep of the Columbus Blue Jackets with a...
Before retiring at the end of the 2021-22 season, the Buffalo Sabres will honor the career of play-by-play man Rick Jeanneret on Friday by raising a banner to the rafters of KeyBank Center. Brayton Wilson has more:
Faulk logged an assist and went minus-4 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Faulk helped out on a Brayden Schenn goal in the second period, but that was his lone contribution to the offense. Defensively, he was often caught on the ice when the Oilers scored, making Friday's performance a mixed bag. Faulk hasn't had many bad games this season -- he's at 31 points, 129 shots on net, 135 hits, 89 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating in 61 contests.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — To quote Rick Jeanneret, the Sabres were “Good — scary good” on Friday night against the Nashville Predators. They put up four goals against a playoff-caliber team, and they did it in front of a sold-out KeyBank Center. The crowd was loud from the first puck drop to the final horn, and […]
Schenn scored a goal on three shots, logged seven hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Schenn has enjoyed a solid run of offense lately with three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 45 points, 92 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-15 rating through 51 contests this season. Despite playing in a third-line role at even strength, he remains a key part of the Blues' offense.
The New York Rangers are in the mix for one of the top three spots in the Metropolitan Division and have been in the middle of a close race with the Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Washington Capitals. The Rangers will match up in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs against either the Hurricanes, Penguins, or Capitals.
