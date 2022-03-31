ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Islanders' Andy Greene: Out Thursday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Green (undisclosed) will not play Thursday against the Blue Jackets, Andrew Gross...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Lehigh Valley sinks WBS Penguins with tiebreaking goal in third period

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Lehigh Valley’s Wade Allison broke a tie 5:21 into the third period and the Penguins missed an opportunity to improve their playoff positioning with a 4-2 loss to the Phantoms on Friday night in Allentown. Despite getting goals early in...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Red Wings focused on positive mindset Wednesday vs. Rangers

The Detroit Red Wings will face the New York Rangers for the second time this season on Wednesday night. Puck drop from Little Caesars Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on TNT. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network.
NHL
WIBX 950

The Best Calls From Buffalo Sabres Announcer Rick Jeanneret

Tonight the Buffalo Sabres will honor their longtime announcer Rick Jeanneret with a special banner night. Tonight, the Sabres play host to Nashville, and Buffalo has claimed it RJ Banner night in honor of their longtime announcer Rick Jeanneret who is retiring at the end of the season. During the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Greene
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (30-27-9) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (44-19-5) 7:00 PM ET | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. After sweeping a home-and-home series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the New York Islanders take on New York Rangers on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. The Islanders are coming off a 5-2 win...
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Miles Wood: Questionable versus Florida

Wood (hip) is considered questionable for Saturday's game versus Florida, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. Wood recently made his season debut after undergoing hip surgery in early November, so the Devils clearly want to be cautious with him down the stretch, particularly because New Jersey is in last place in the Metropolitan division. Wood's status against the Panthers may boil down to a game-time decision.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Rangers#The Blue Jackets#Newsday
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Not practicing Thursday

Ovechkin took a "maintenance day" and did not participate in Thursday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. El-Bashir goes on to note that head coach Peter Laviolette expects Ovechkin to be available for Friday's practice. The 36-year-old has been a solid performer once again in his 17th NHL campaign, with 13 goals and 20 points -- albeit alongside a meager minus-11 rating -- in his last 21 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Runs at 50 percent Thursday

Hayes (ankle) ran at 50 percent and took grounders Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Hayes suffered a minor right ankle sprain in a workout last weekend but has been able to continue participating in baseball activities other than baserunning. It was encouraging to see him run in a straight line Thursday, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss any time to begin the regular season. If the 25-year-old can run at full intensity in the coming days, it wouldn't be surprising to see him avoid a trip to the injured list.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Playing Thursday

MacKinnon (upper body) will be in action against the Sharks on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. Despite initial fears that MacKinnon had suffered a serious long-term injury, the world-class center will return to the lineup after missing just one contest. In his last 10 contests, the 26-year-old Halifax native racked up five goals and 11 assists, including seven power-play points. With MacKinnon healthy, he figures to immediately reclaim his spot on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plucks apple Wednesday

Karlsson notched an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Michael Amadio's third-period marker. This gave Karlsson points in consecutive games for the first time since a pair of multi-point efforts Feb. 1 and 8. the 29-year-old center has struggled to put up consistent scoring numbers this season -- he's at 24 points, 103 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 54 contests compared to 39 points in 56 outings in 2020-21.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Justin Faulk: Mixed results Friday

Faulk logged an assist and went minus-4 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Faulk helped out on a Brayden Schenn goal in the second period, but that was his lone contribution to the offense. Defensively, he was often caught on the ice when the Oilers scored, making Friday's performance a mixed bag. Faulk hasn't had many bad games this season -- he's at 31 points, 129 shots on net, 135 hits, 89 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating in 61 contests.
NHL
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres beat Predators, 4-3, on RJ Night; Jeanneret named first star

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — To quote Rick Jeanneret, the Sabres were “Good — scary good” on Friday night against the Nashville Predators. They put up four goals against a playoff-caliber team, and they did it in front of a sold-out KeyBank Center. The crowd was loud from the first puck drop to the final horn, and […]
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Deposits goal in overtime loss

Schenn scored a goal on three shots, logged seven hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Schenn has enjoyed a solid run of offense lately with three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 45 points, 92 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-15 rating through 51 contests this season. Despite playing in a third-line role at even strength, he remains a key part of the Blues' offense.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Exploring the Rangers’ Potential 2022 First-Round Playoff Opponents

The New York Rangers are in the mix for one of the top three spots in the Metropolitan Division and have been in the middle of a close race with the Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Washington Capitals. The Rangers will match up in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs against either the Hurricanes, Penguins, or Capitals.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy