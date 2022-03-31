Islanders' Cory Schneider: Back with big club

Martinez produced an assist, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kraken. A skate cut to the face kept Martinez out of the lineup for over four months, and this was his third game back. The 34-year-old got the on the scoresheet when he set up Jack Eichel's first-period tally. Due to the significant missed time, Martinez is at just four assists in 14 appearances this season. The defenseman has added 44 blocked shots, 14 hits and a plus-5 rating, and he should be a steady source of defensive numbers in the final month of the regular season.

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO