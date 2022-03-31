ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Islanders' Cory Schneider: Back with big club

 1 day ago

Schneider was promoted from AHL Bridgeport on...

Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Cory Schneider
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to get back in win column at Boston

BLUE JACKETS (32-31-5) at BRUINS (42-20-5) The hope for the Blue Jackets going into Thursday night's game was that Columbus would be able to build on the strong third period the team played Tuesday and parlay that into a good start and a win in the return trip to Long Island.
NHL
FOX Sports

Wheeler lifts Jets to 3-2 shootout win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Blake Wheeler had a goal in regulation and scored the shootout winner, Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive victory. Mason Appleton had the tying goal in regulation and the Jets...
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets acquire Bernie mascot from Avs in exchange for Stinger

Longtime team mascot must say goodbye after a stunning deal Friday. Although the NHL trade deadline passed last week, the Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche have come together on a stunning deal that will send rock star CBJ mascot Stinger to the Rocky Mountains in exchange for Avs mascot Bernie.
NHL
FOX Sports

Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three...
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (30-27-9) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (44-19-5) 7:00 PM ET | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. After sweeping a home-and-home series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the New York Islanders take on New York Rangers on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. The Islanders are coming off a 5-2 win...
NHL
NHL

Sergei Bobrovsky Named NHL's 'Third Star' of the Month for March

Sergei Bobrovsky posted a flawless month, going 7-0-0 with a 2.13 goals-against average, .924 save percentage and two shutouts as the Panthers (46-15-6, 98 points) moved seven points ahead of the closest competition in the Atlantic Division via a League-best 11-2-1 March. Bobrovsky - who has won seven consecutive games for the seventh time in his career and first time since March 4-22, 2018 (7 GP w/ CBJ) - bookended the month with shutouts March 3 vs. OTT (18 SV) and March 31 vs. CHI (37 SV). The 33-year-old Novokuznetsk, Russia, native and two-time Vezina Trophy winner has played in 44 total contests this season, sharing second place in the NHL with 33 wins (33-6-3) to go along with a 2.55 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and three shutouts.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Gets first helper since return

Martinez produced an assist, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kraken. A skate cut to the face kept Martinez out of the lineup for over four months, and this was his third game back. The 34-year-old got the on the scoresheet when he set up Jack Eichel's first-period tally. Due to the significant missed time, Martinez is at just four assists in 14 appearances this season. The defenseman has added 44 blocked shots, 14 hits and a plus-5 rating, and he should be a steady source of defensive numbers in the final month of the regular season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Officially done for season

Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Not practicing Thursday

Ovechkin took a "maintenance day" and did not participate in Thursday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. El-Bashir goes on to note that head coach Peter Laviolette expects Ovechkin to be available for Friday's practice. The 36-year-old has been a solid performer once again in his 17th NHL campaign, with 13 goals and 20 points -- albeit alongside a meager minus-11 rating -- in his last 21 games.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Red Wings begin home-and-home series Friday against Senators

Detroit is 17-12-6 at Little Caesars Arena this season. The Detroit Red Wings will welcome the Ottawa Senators to Little Caesars Arena on Friday night for the first game of a home-and-home series that will take place in a span of three days. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Deposits goal in overtime loss

Schenn scored a goal on three shots, logged seven hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Schenn has enjoyed a solid run of offense lately with three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 45 points, 92 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-15 rating through 51 contests this season. Despite playing in a third-line role at even strength, he remains a key part of the Blues' offense.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plucks apple Wednesday

Karlsson notched an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Michael Amadio's third-period marker. This gave Karlsson points in consecutive games for the first time since a pair of multi-point efforts Feb. 1 and 8. the 29-year-old center has struggled to put up consistent scoring numbers this season -- he's at 24 points, 103 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 54 contests compared to 39 points in 56 outings in 2020-21.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Justin Faulk: Mixed results Friday

Faulk logged an assist and went minus-4 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Faulk helped out on a Brayden Schenn goal in the second period, but that was his lone contribution to the offense. Defensively, he was often caught on the ice when the Oilers scored, making Friday's performance a mixed bag. Faulk hasn't had many bad games this season -- he's at 31 points, 129 shots on net, 135 hits, 89 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating in 61 contests.
NHL

