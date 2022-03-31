ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Dealing with blister

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Weaver was removed from Thursday's Cactus League start due to a blister on the knuckle of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

White Sox make important Lucas Giolito move after trading Craig Kimbrel for AJ Pollock

Two MLB contenders agreed to a trade on Friday as the Chicago White Sox sent relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. The deal is the rare exchange that truly helps both sides, though it wasn’t the only move made by the White Sox. Following the Kimbrel-Pollock trade, Chicago made an important move with All-Star starting pitcher Lucas Giolito. The team tweeted the news from their Twitter account.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Weaver
FOX Sports

Padres start season with electrifying Tatis sidelined

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Baseball had been back for just a few days before the euphoria turned to shock for the San Diego Padres. Superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. arrived at spring training with a broken left wrist — believed to be the result of a motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic in December — had surgery and is expected to be out until at least mid-June.
MLB
Fort Morgan Times

Justin Lawrence can be a “weapon” in Rockies’ bullpen

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Justin Lawrence is an intriguing reliever. There’s no doubt about that. The right-hander with the side-arm delivery can throw a 100 mph fastball from a funky angle, then come back with a dipping, 85 mph slider that ties a hitter in knots. “What a weapon,”...
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Sticking around through 2024

Kelly signed a two-year, $18 million extension with a team option for a third season Friday. Kelly hasn't been anything special since making his major-league debut at age 30 back in 2019, but he's been a perfectly adequate rotation option, posting a 4.27 ERA. His low 20.2 percent strikeout rate caps his fantasy upside, but his 6.6 percent walk rate has largely been able to offset that, allowing him to prevent runs at a roughly average rate. He's now 33 years old and will be 35 by the time his extension ends, but the Diamondbacks evidently feel that he'll still have something to offer at that age.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Blister#Cactus League
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Launches third spring homer

Varsho batted leadoff and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Varsho bopped his third Cactus League homer in the third inning off Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks. It was the first of four long balls launched by the Diamondbacks off Hendricks. This was the seventh time in nine spring starts that Varsho batted leadoff, with most of those against righties. The catcher/outfielder is 5-for-26 with three homers, four RBI and five runs scored over 26 at-bats.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Makes spring debut

Gallen (shoulder) allowed one hit and struck out two over 2.2 scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring training start against the Rockies. Gallen, whose shoulder inflammation delayed his Cactus League debut until Wednesday, impressed in his first game action. He routinely hit 94-95 mph, threw 36 pitches, then another nine in the bullpen, according to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic."It was coming out pretty good. Delivery felt pretty good. Everything was kind of there for strikes," the right-hander said. That he threw 45 pitches puts him on a track where he could pitch during the first week of the regular season. Gallen will make one more Cactus League start, presumably next Monday, in which he could get up to the four-inning/60-pitch range, setting him up to log five innings in his first regular-season start.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Continues big spring with homer

Mateo went 2-for-3 with a home run -- his second of the spring -- and a base hit Wednesday in the Orioles' Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. Mateo was expected to compete for a utility role at the onset of camp, but he may have cemented himself as the frontrunner for the Orioles' Opening Day shortstop job by this point. According to Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com, manager Brandon Hyde said earlier Wednesday that he intended to stock the lineup with regular players for the final week of spring training, so Mateo's inclusion in the starting nine against the Blue Jays is seemingly a good sign of where he stands with the Orioles. Mateo, who entered Wednesday with an 1.035 OPS to go along with one stolen base through seven spring games, continued to build on that performance with another two-hit effort. Though Mateo committed his second error of the spring when he dropped a popout, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun notes that the 26-year-old atoned for the gaffe by making two potential run-saving plays in the field. Mateo has typically hit out of bottom half of the order in most of his starts this spring, but that shouldn't put too much of a limit on his running opportunities while he's part of an Orioles lineup that could struggle to generate runs.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Gathers two more hits

Perdomo started at shortstop and went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's spring training game against the Padres. Perdomo made his second start at short since news broke about Nick Ahmed's shoulder injury. It's an injury with no definitive timetable, and Ahmed could eventually require surgery. Perdomo is 4-for-6 with two walks, a home run and three runs scored in three appearances this week. There's a very good chance he's the Opening Day shortstop for the Diamondbacks.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Trent Grisham: Will have everyday role in CF

Grisham is expected to play center field "pretty much every day" this season, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. That Grisham will be the Padres' primary center fielder comes as no surprise, though his importance there is considerably heightened by the fact that, per Cassavell, the team doesn't have an obvious backup at the position. Manager Bob Melvin did mention, however, that CJ Abrams could get some reps there, which would give him a path to a major-league roster spot even after Fernando Tatis (wrist) returns to action. In addition to Abrams, Jurickson Profar and Wil Myers could be used to man center if needed, though neither has done particularly well when tried at the position in the past.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Easy outing Friday

Kennedy retired the side on seven pitches in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Kennedy, who pitched the sixth inning following an impressive five-inning start out of Madison Bumgarner continued an easy run through the Cactus League. The right-handed setup man has pitched four scoreless and hitless outings with just one walk to blot his record. Prior to Friday, he threw five pitches in his first outing, seven in the second and nine in the third. Kennedy, who converted 26 of 30 opportunities in 2021, is next in line for saves after Mark Melancon.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Logs five innings

Bumgarner allowed one hit and struck out six over five scoreless innings in Friday's spring training start against the Cubs. Bumgarner was efficient, requiring just 55 pitches to get 15 outs in the left-hander's final Cactus League start. He's scheduled to start Opening Day, April 7, against the Padres. Not all starts can be this breezy; if Bumgarner gets up to 70 pitches by next Thursday, there's no guarantee he can get five innings. His spring season ends with a 4.09 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. He allowed eight hits and four walks while striking out 10 over 11 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Strong spring continues

Walker went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Walker walloped his second spring home run in the fourth inning and has hit in seven of nine Cactus League contests. The righty-hitting first baseman is focused on putting a dismal 2021 season behind him, and he's been convincing thus far. He's 9-for-25 with three walks, two homers, two doubles, five RBI and six runs scored. It should be noted that Walker was just as good in 2021's spring training over 53 plate appearances but went on to slash .244/.315/.382 with 10 home runs in the regular season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Runs at 50 percent Thursday

Hayes (ankle) ran at 50 percent and took grounders Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Hayes suffered a minor right ankle sprain in a workout last weekend but has been able to continue participating in baseball activities other than baserunning. It was encouraging to see him run in a straight line Thursday, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss any time to begin the regular season. If the 25-year-old can run at full intensity in the coming days, it wouldn't be surprising to see him avoid a trip to the injured list.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Flashing power this spring

Rios is slashing .438/.550/1.063 with three home runs, seven RBI and a 4:1 BB:K over 20 plate appearances in Cactus League play. Rios' power potential is no secret, but the 27-year-old's 2021 campaign was derailed by a shoulder injury that limited him to 60 plate appearances. He belted eight homers in only 76 at-bats for the Dodgers in 2020, however, and it appears that he has rediscovered his power stroke this spring now that he's back to full health. Rios isn't going to be an everyday player among a loaded group of Los Angeles hitters, but he could fill an important role off the bench while getting an occasional start at DH and the corner infield positions.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy