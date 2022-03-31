Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Good to go Thursday

The Toronto Maple Leafs will once again have to embrace a "next man up" mentality regarding their goaltenders, this time through the end of the regular season. Per Dave McCarthy of the NHL's website, Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed on Thursday that goalie Petr Mrazek will miss at least six weeks of action due to the groin injury he suffered in the first period of Tuesday's 6-4 win at the Boston Bruins. As was the case earlier this month, Erik Kallgren replaced Mrazek and is temporarily atop the depth chart at the position as Jack Campbell continues to recover from a rib injury.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO