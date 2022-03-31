ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Good to go Thursday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Aho (undisclosed) is on the ice for warmups, indicating he'll play...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Maple Leafs netminder Petr Mrazek out at least six weeks with groin injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs will once again have to embrace a "next man up" mentality regarding their goaltenders, this time through the end of the regular season. Per Dave McCarthy of the NHL's website, Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed on Thursday that goalie Petr Mrazek will miss at least six weeks of action due to the groin injury he suffered in the first period of Tuesday's 6-4 win at the Boston Bruins. As was the case earlier this month, Erik Kallgren replaced Mrazek and is temporarily atop the depth chart at the position as Jack Campbell continues to recover from a rib injury.
NHL
Times Leader

Lehigh Valley sinks WBS Penguins with tiebreaking goal in third period

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Lehigh Valley’s Wade Allison broke a tie 5:21 into the third period and the Penguins missed an opportunity to improve their playoff positioning with a 4-2 loss to the Phantoms on Friday night in Allentown. Despite getting goals early in...
NHL
Sebastian Aho
cbs17

Svechnikov scores twice as Hurricanes blank Canadiens

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Right winger Andrei Svechnikov scored twice as the Carolina Hurricanes shutout the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 at home Thursday night. It took just 3:48 for Carolina to score the game-winning goal as center Sebastian Aho took a pass from left winger Teuvo Teravainen and defenseman Tony DeAngelo on the power play.
NHL
WIBX 950

The Best Calls From Buffalo Sabres Announcer Rick Jeanneret

Tonight the Buffalo Sabres will honor their longtime announcer Rick Jeanneret with a special banner night. Tonight, the Sabres play host to Nashville, and Buffalo has claimed it RJ Banner night in honor of their longtime announcer Rick Jeanneret who is retiring at the end of the season. During the...
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (30-27-9) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (44-19-5) 7:00 PM ET | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. After sweeping a home-and-home series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the New York Islanders take on New York Rangers on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. The Islanders are coming off a 5-2 win...
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Officially done for season

Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.
NHL
#Islanders#Blue Jackets#Carousel#Newsday
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Not practicing Thursday

Ovechkin took a "maintenance day" and did not participate in Thursday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. El-Bashir goes on to note that head coach Peter Laviolette expects Ovechkin to be available for Friday's practice. The 36-year-old has been a solid performer once again in his 17th NHL campaign, with 13 goals and 20 points -- albeit alongside a meager minus-11 rating -- in his last 21 games.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Red Wings begin home-and-home series Friday against Senators

Detroit is 17-12-6 at Little Caesars Arena this season. The Detroit Red Wings will welcome the Ottawa Senators to Little Caesars Arena on Friday night for the first game of a home-and-home series that will take place in a span of three days. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network.
NHL
NHL

Avalanche trade Bernie to Blue Jackets for Stinger

Talk about a blockbuster mascot trade nobody saw coming. The Colorado Avalanche traded mascot Bernie to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for mascot Stinger on Friday. Bernie, a St. Bernard, spent 13 seasons with the Avalanche making his NHL debut on October 3rd, 2009. Stinger, a bright green bug, has been with the Blue Jackets since their inaugural season in 2000.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plucks apple Wednesday

Karlsson notched an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Michael Amadio's third-period marker. This gave Karlsson points in consecutive games for the first time since a pair of multi-point efforts Feb. 1 and 8. the 29-year-old center has struggled to put up consistent scoring numbers this season -- he's at 24 points, 103 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 54 contests compared to 39 points in 56 outings in 2020-21.
NHL
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Playing Thursday

MacKinnon (upper body) will be in action against the Sharks on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. Despite initial fears that MacKinnon had suffered a serious long-term injury, the world-class center will return to the lineup after missing just one contest. In his last 10 contests, the 26-year-old Halifax native racked up five goals and 11 assists, including seven power-play points. With MacKinnon healthy, he figures to immediately reclaim his spot on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Deposits goal in overtime loss

Schenn scored a goal on three shots, logged seven hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Schenn has enjoyed a solid run of offense lately with three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 45 points, 92 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-15 rating through 51 contests this season. Despite playing in a third-line role at even strength, he remains a key part of the Blues' offense.
NHL
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres beat Predators, 4-3, on RJ Night; Jeanneret named first star

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — To quote Rick Jeanneret, the Sabres were “Good — scary good” on Friday night against the Nashville Predators. They put up four goals against a playoff-caliber team, and they did it in front of a sold-out KeyBank Center. The crowd was loud from the first puck drop to the final horn, and […]
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Flyers, Coyotes, Islanders, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Keith Yandle’s Iron Man Streak is going to come to an end on Saturday. It’s a questionable decision that doesn’t make much sense from the perspective that the Philadelphia Flyers aren’t playing meaningful games right now. Arizona Coyotes’ forward Jay Beagle is taking heat from everyone except the Coyotes’ announce crew after attacking Troy Terry of the Anaheim Ducks. Could the New York Islanders move out some contracts? Finally, were the Boston Bruins ever close to moving Jeremy Swayman?
NHL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Dom Nunez: Lackluster results this spring

Nunez has hit .188 with a run and seven strikeouts across seven Cactus League appearances this spring. Nunez has hit below .200 in each of the last two seasons, and he isn't faring any better in camp ahead of the 2022 campaign. The 27-year-old should split time with Elias Diaz behind the dish this year and isn't a very strong fantasy option even though he gets to play his home games at Coors Field.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB

