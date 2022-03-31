ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Runs at 50 percent Thursday

 1 day ago

Hayes (ankle) ran at 50 percent and took grounders Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Hayes suffered a...

FanSided

The Cardinals scored 29 runs in Albert Pujols’ first game back

The St. Louis Cardinals unloaded on the Nationals in Albert Pujols’ first game back, scoring 29 runs in an absolute rout. Cardinals fans know better than anyone the power of Albert Pujols over a baseball team. You could say they got a reminder of it on Wednesday when the team legend made his long-awaited return to action in a St. Louis jersey.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees cut more players | Who’s headed to Triple-A?

TAMPA — The Yankees made their latest round of spring training cuts, sending six players to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. The team demoted righty pitchers Matt Bowman and Ryan Weber, utility man Phillip Evans, first baseman Ronald Guzman, infielder Jose Peraza and outfielder Ryan LaMarre. None of the players...
MLB
Ke'bryan Hayes
NBC Sports

Red Sox catcher preview 2022: Is this Vazquez's final year in Boston?

Christian Vazquez is entering his ninth season with the Boston Red Sox. That makes him the longest-tenured player in the organization not named Xander Bogaerts, who's entering his 10th year with the club. Whether Vazquez will hit that 10-year milestone is up in the air. He'll become an unrestricted free...
MLB
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Gets shot in Pittsburgh

VanMeter was traded by the Diamondbacks to the Pirates on Thursday in exchange for Listher Sosa. VanMeter was designated for assignment Sunday, though he should now have the opportunity to open the season in the majors. His ultimate role will likely be as a utility player and bench bat, but VanMeter could draw starts at third base if Ke'Bryan Hayes (ankle) is not healthy to begin the season. Across 310 plate appearances with the Diamondbacks in 2021, VanMeter hit only .212/.297/.354.
MLB
NBC Sports

Suarez debuts, Bohm homers, Phillies’ bench takes shape

SARASOTA, Fla. – A week before opening day, the Phillies’ starting pitching rotation is slowly coming together. Ranger Suarez pitched his first competitive innings of the spring in a 3-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday afternoon. Zack Wheeler will do so Saturday against the Toronto Blue...
MLB
#Pirates
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Continues big spring with homer

Mateo went 2-for-3 with a home run -- his second of the spring -- and a base hit Wednesday in the Orioles' Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. Mateo was expected to compete for a utility role at the onset of camp, but he may have cemented himself as the frontrunner for the Orioles' Opening Day shortstop job by this point. According to Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com, manager Brandon Hyde said earlier Wednesday that he intended to stock the lineup with regular players for the final week of spring training, so Mateo's inclusion in the starting nine against the Blue Jays is seemingly a good sign of where he stands with the Orioles. Mateo, who entered Wednesday with an 1.035 OPS to go along with one stolen base through seven spring games, continued to build on that performance with another two-hit effort. Though Mateo committed his second error of the spring when he dropped a popout, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun notes that the 26-year-old atoned for the gaffe by making two potential run-saving plays in the field. Mateo has typically hit out of bottom half of the order in most of his starts this spring, but that shouldn't put too much of a limit on his running opportunities while he's part of an Orioles lineup that could struggle to generate runs.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: On track for Opening Day

Zunino was diagnosed with shoulder inflammation and will resume baseball activities Friday. He is "confident" he'll be available for Opening Day next week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that Zunino has been dealing with a "cranky shoulder," though it appears to be...
MLB
MLB
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Optioned to Triple-A

Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Haseley was already facing a battle to earn a bench spot, but the acquisition of AJ Pollock on Friday pushed him further down the outfield depth chart. He'll need to do much better than the .224/.282/.295 line he managed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season if he's to make a case for a return to the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Austin Meadows: Playing left field Friday

Meadows (oblique) is starting in left field and batting sixth in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins. Meadows missed a few days of Grapefruit League action with the oblique injury, but he served as the designated hitter in Thursday's contest and has been cleared to play the outfield Friday. Manager Kevin Cash declared it a minor injury, and the 26-year-old's quick return backs up that claim. Barring a setback, Meadows should be ready to go for Opening Day.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Zack Collins: Won't break camp in majors

Collins was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Collins' poor defense behind the plate has led the White Sox to prefer Seby Zavala as Yasmani Grandal's backup. As a prospect, Collins was once thought to have enough pop in his bat to have a shot at carving out a role as a designated hitter even if he couldn't stick behind the plate, but his .195/.315/.330 career slash line suggests that won't be happening.
MLB
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Officially done for season

Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Mets' Taijuan Walker: Another good outing

Walker threw 3.2 scoreless innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. After throwing two scoreless frames in his spring training debut, Walker turned in another good performance Thursday. Most importantly, he built up to 54 pitches, 35 of which went for strikes. That should put Walker in good position to make the Opening Day roster and start the campaign in the rotation, though he may not throw more than five innings in his first regular-season outing.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Guillermo Heredia: Starting Friday

Heredia (hand) is starting in center field and batting eighth in Friday's Grapefruit League game against Minnesota. Heredia was hit by a pitch on the hand Wednesday against the Red Sox and sat out Thursday's contest, but he apparently avoided a serious injury and will quickly rejoin the lineup. The 31-year-old could see more action early in the season as Atlanta's fourth outfielder until Ronald Acuna (knee) receives full clearance to play the field.
MLB
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Two-Round Mock Draft: Packers double dip at wide receiver, Eagles take three on defense

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially less than a month away, which means final projections are quickly approaching. Although the typical quarterback talent is not available, there are plenty of intriguing storylines to monitor in this year's draft. For example, eight teams do not have a first-round pick. In which order will the wide receivers be taken? In today's thought exercise, those topics as well as many others are explored.
NFL
CBS Sports

Reds' Jake Fraley: Four spring steals

Fraley swiped his fourth base of spring training in Thursday's loss to the White Sox, tying him for the overall spring training lead. Reds manager David Bell suggested that the Reds generally might run more this season, Jesse Borek of MLB.com reports. The Reds stole only 36 bases last season,...
MLB

