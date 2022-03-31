ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Northern US treated to dazzling aurora borealis

WCAX
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNY businesses look forward to easing of Canadian border testing Friday. After more than two years of COVID border restrictions, Canadians crossing into the U.S. starting Friday will no longer be...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 1

Related
WCAX

Vermont woman killed in crash with truck

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman was killed Tuesday when her SUV collided with a truck. It happened on Route 7 in Leicester just before 3:30 p.m. Police say Lyudmila Cushing, 69, of Fair Haven, was headed east on Leicester Whiting Road and failed to enter Route 7 safely at the intersection.
LEICESTER, VT
WCAX

Vermont church ceiling suddenly crashes down; no one inside injured

A Malone, New York, hospital is closing its maternity center, forcing would-be mothers to travel up to 40 miles away. Lyndon Institute program offers students opportunity to earn associates degree. Updated: 4 hours ago. Lyndon Institute is expanding its dual enrollment program to allow participating students to graduate with a...
MALONE, NY
WCAX

North Country suicide leads to overseas arrests

WCAX News has learned Beta Technologies’ proposed manufacturing facility has run into a snag in the permitting process, and it has prompted a special meeting of the South Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday. Police say a Lyndonville man died in an apartment fire early Tuesday morning. Regular illnesses creep...
LYNDONVILLE, VT
WCAX

Man wanted in Vermont arrested after chase, shooting in Massachusetts

It's springtime in Vermont, but we are now in an unofficial season: mud. Our Joe Carroll takes you down some of the most challenging roads around. Our White House Correspondent Jon Decker spoke with Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy about the hearings. He told our Cat Viglienzoni and Darren Perron about what Leahy had to say.
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
State
Vermont State
WCAX

Sisters crowned Miss Vermont USA and Miss Vermont Teen USA

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A pair of Vermont sisters have made pageant history. For the first time ever, sisters were crowned Miss Vermont USA and Miss Vermont Teen USA. That’s never happened before in the USA pageant system. Kenzie and Kelsey Golonka are from Montpelier. They won their new...
VERMONT STATE
WCVB

Doctor from Massachusetts found dead in water off South Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — The body of a doctor from Massachusetts was found off the coast of South Florida on Thursday after a search for a missing diver. Dr. Robert K. McIntyre, 58, was reported missing at 10:33 a.m., according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen near the Jupiter Inlet, in Palm Beach County, wearing a black wet suit and a silver oxygen tank.
JUPITER, FL
The Independent

Alaska congressman Don Young dies on flight

Alaska congressman Don Young has died aged 88, almost half a century after being elected to Congress.Mr Young was believed to have been returning home to Alaska on Friday when he lost consciousness during a flight, his chief of staff Jack Ferguson toldAnchorage Daily News.The aircraft was descending when the Republican, and the longest-serving member of Congress, lost consciousness. In a statement on Friday, his office said: “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aurora Borealis#Covid#Canadians
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
I-95 FM

A Dead Fisher Cat In Hampden Creates The Most ‘Maine’ Discussion Ever

Sometimes you think a conversation is headed one way... This morning on my way to work, I noticed something in the road that I kind of assumed was roadkill of some nature. Really, I didn't think much of it as it was on the other side of the road. We've all done it. I mean, it was dark still, so I assumed it was a skunk or maybe even a porcupine.
HAMPDEN, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Science
Reuters

Evacuation order issued for avalanche-stricken Anchorage suburb

ANCHORAGE, Alaska March 27 (Reuters) - Residents of a suburb of Anchorage in Alaska were ordered on Sunday to evacuate a mountainous area after one massive avalanche buried a road and another huge slide was considered imminent. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson issued the evacuation order, citing "a grave and immediate...
ENVIRONMENT
103.9 The Breeze

Be Aware Of This Bug This Spring In New York State

Spring isn't here officially until Sunday, but everyone is enjoying the warmer temperatures around New York State this week. Spring is always a fun time for because it's the first time in months that we can get out of the house and have outdoor activities, patio dining and all kinds of other things.
SCIENCE
WCAX

Police: Source of DNA in Brianna Maitland investigation identified

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say advanced forensic genetic genealogy has helped identify the source of DNA found as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Brianna Maitland 18 years ago. Maitland disappeared on March 19, 2004. The 17-year-old had left her job at the Black Lantern Inn...
WATERBURY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy