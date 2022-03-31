ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineola, NY

Nonprofit celebrates milestone in helping people with disabilities

By Stacy-Ann Gooden
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FHTb8_0evqY95E00

As we wrap up Women’s History month, we highlight a nonprofit organization that has spent the last five decades making a difference in the lives of people with special needs.

Responsibility, support, teamwork, and communication make up the core values of Life’s WORC. The nonprofit organization was founded by this group of women in 1972 with one common goal: to provide a home to those who need it most.

The Family Center for Autism is located in Mineola. They also have 50 group homes across Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Manhattan. Their mission is to teach important life skills such as preparing tables for dining, critical thinking, and movement to help them meet their full potential. But it didn’t necessarily start that way.

Before Life’s WORC, Willowbrook State School was the institution that served children with disabilities. After sending her daughter who struggles with development disabilities there, Life’s WORC founder Victoria Schneps Yunis uncovered deplorable conditions and decided to take action.

“There were 5,400 people living at Willowbrook. People were dying of lack of care, so my lovely ladies and I became marchers and picketers and we marched in picketed,” she told PIX11 News.

With help from the media and a class action lawsuit, Willowbrook was forced to shut down, which ultimately led to the birth of Life’s WORC. Today, they’re celebrating 50 years of making a difference in the lives of families across the region made possible through government funding and donations.

In addition to serving 2,200 people with special needs, Life’s WORC also serves as an economic engine that employs over 1,000 people across the region. As they celebrate this important milestone, they remember how it all started and continue their mission. If you or someone you know need assistance or would like to help, visit Life’s WORC .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Man shot point-blank in head outside Queens residence

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — A 26-year-old Brooklyn man died after being shot at close range multiple times Saturday night, police said on Wednesday. The attack was caught on video released by the NYPD; it’s too graphic to show. Peter Panthier was walking with another man on Grassmere Terrace in Far Rockaway around 8:10 p.m., […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

MS-13 member sentenced to life for slew of crimes across East Coast

NEW YORK — A New Jersey gang member was sentenced to life in prison Friday after a “reign of terror” that spanned several states, officials from several federal and state officials announced. MS-13 member Miguel Angel “Reaper” Corea Diaz, 41, was sentenced for conspiring to participate in the a transnational criminal enterprise. His charges included […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Mineola, NY
Society
City
Nassau, NY
City
Mineola, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Disability nonprofit receives $975K grant

MICHIGAN, USA — Disability Advocates of Kent County, a nonprofit that supports disabled people in West Michigan, has received a $975,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The grant will be used to make home modifications and repairs to low-income seniors' homes to allow...
KENT COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofit Organization#Charity#Women S History#Life#Willowbrook State School#Pix11 News
The Independent

Children offer to buy food with pocket money and mothers skip meals as UK cost of living crisis hits families

Struggling families say their “mental health is on the ground” as children battle with feelings of shame and guilt amidst soaring living costs. One mother described skipping meals to make sure her children could still eat, while another said her own son would offer his pocket money to help out. They’re just two of the distressing experiences shared by single mothers who spoke to The Independent, all of whom are participants of Covid Realities . The two-year research programme was launched in April 2020 to document the experiences of low-income households.Parents involved in the scheme said money that was...
KIDS
PIX11

NY mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York mobster who killed three people and attempted to kill two others has escaped from federal custody. The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. The 64-year-old pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three men during mob wars in […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC New York

Flexible Hours Allow Employees at This Company to Fit Work Around Their Lives

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture that is taking place right now.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Boy, 12, shot in the head while eating inside car in Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 12-year-old boy was shot in the head and killed while sitting in a car in Brooklyn Thursday night, police said. The tragic shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. in East Flatbush. Police responded to the scene near East 56th Street and Linden Boulevard after a 911 call reporting shots fired […]
BROOKLYN, NY
WEHT/WTVW

Nonprofit hosts a benefit to help fund a brain surgery

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News has been told of a raffle being held to help fund a man’s brain surgery. The Eagles Club of Morganfield will be hosting a benefit on March 18 and 19. On the evening of March 18, the organization will be holding a cornhole tournament and raffles, including a 50/50 […]
MORGANFIELD, KY
The Star

Abound Health adds murals to highlight people with disabilities

Sylvia Bryant believes she has been called by God to work with children and young adults with disabilities. Her nurturing spirit, patience and desire to see them treated equally have been the driving force behind her 10-year career at Abound Health. Located at 215 S. Washington St. in Shelby, the company offers several programs geared toward life and skills development, including art therapy and recreation.
SHELBY, NC
PIX11

Arrest made in dirt biker attack of father, son in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police on Thursday arrested one of the alleged dirt bikers accused of beating a father and son in Harlem. Kureem Nelson, 35, was charged with gang assault, two counts of assault, two counts of robbery, petit larceny and criminal mischief, officials said. On March 15, he and several others allegedly pulled […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man arrested for attacking, robbing victim at Manhattan McDonald’s: NYPD

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The robber who attacked and severely injured a man inside a McDonald’s in Manhattan has been arrested, the NYPD said Wednesday. Rasheed Osundairo, 30, of Queens, is charged with robbery after he allegedly assaulted and robbed a 53-year-old man inside the McDonald’s at 429 7th Avenue in Midtown on Monday. The […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy