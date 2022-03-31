Nonprofit celebrates milestone in helping people with disabilities

As we wrap up Women’s History month, we highlight a nonprofit organization that has spent the last five decades making a difference in the lives of people with special needs.

Responsibility, support, teamwork, and communication make up the core values of Life’s WORC. The nonprofit organization was founded by this group of women in 1972 with one common goal: to provide a home to those who need it most.

The Family Center for Autism is located in Mineola. They also have 50 group homes across Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Manhattan. Their mission is to teach important life skills such as preparing tables for dining, critical thinking, and movement to help them meet their full potential. But it didn’t necessarily start that way.

Before Life’s WORC, Willowbrook State School was the institution that served children with disabilities. After sending her daughter who struggles with development disabilities there, Life’s WORC founder Victoria Schneps Yunis uncovered deplorable conditions and decided to take action.



“There were 5,400 people living at Willowbrook. People were dying of lack of care, so my lovely ladies and I became marchers and picketers and we marched in picketed,” she told PIX11 News.

With help from the media and a class action lawsuit, Willowbrook was forced to shut down, which ultimately led to the birth of Life’s WORC. Today, they’re celebrating 50 years of making a difference in the lives of families across the region made possible through government funding and donations.

In addition to serving 2,200 people with special needs, Life’s WORC also serves as an economic engine that employs over 1,000 people across the region. As they celebrate this important milestone, they remember how it all started and continue their mission. If you or someone you know need assistance or would like to help, visit Life’s WORC .

