Soap Opera Ratings Report for the Week March 21-25, 2022

Zende on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL is a Forrester, although some newer fans might not be completely clear on his background. Who is Zende Forrester Dominguez, really? Let us fill in the blanks! The character first appeared on B&B in 2001 and was played by child actor Daniel Smith for about a year. He reprised the role for an additional appearance in 2005, but when the character was brought back to the canvas in 2015, Zende was aged into an adult and played by actor Rome Flynn. He exited the soap in 2017, but Zende resurfaced again in October 2020 with Delon de Metz stepping into the role.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO